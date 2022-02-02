Tom Brady is just not that into us

Can an entire six-state region be jilted? Apparently. For 20 years we sat on our couches for him. We wore his clothing, and we named our dogs for him, even if they were girls. We ate his stupid avocado ice cream .

Day Two. And still no call. No candy heart. No surprise announcement that Tom Brady has secretly flown to Gillette to reveal that the reason he didn’t acknowledge our existence in Monday’s retirement Instagram post was not because he doesn’t care — no, it was the opposite! It’s because he wanted to come here and rend his jersey, Harlequin-style, to thank us in person!

But now we learn the truth. He’s just not that into us.

And we just can’t face it. Like every scorned lover everywhere, our emotions are all over the place. We’re bitter. We hate him! We’re making excuses for him. He was so sweet when he walked out the door the first time and that’s what counts. We’re baffled. There has to be some secret reason we just don’t know yet.

We’re still clinging to the possibility that Brady will sign a one-day contract with New England that would allow him to retire as a Patriot, not a Tampa Bay Whatever (even though a report that it would happening imminently was debunked).

But now, as the clock runs out on any possible apology tour — and all we’ve gotten from Brady is that cursory “Thank You Patriots Nation I’m beyond grateful. Love you all” on Twitter — the snub has become the soundtrack to our meaningless lives.

It’s screaming through our radio waves and social media feeds:

On the ROR Morning Show,where co-host Lauren Beckham Falcone channeled bitter first spouses (and a reportedly furious Bob Kraft):

“You get married at twenty-something,” she said, “You chose him even though he has got nothing, but you know the potential. Twenty years later he’s at the top of his game, and you’re like, ‘best years of my life!’ [Then he] leaves you, alright?

“Fast forward a couple of years and you’re at your daughter’s wedding, and he gets up and he makes his speech and he only mentions the new wife and his daughter, and you’re sitting there, the mother of the bride, and you’re like you know what, ‘blank you!’ That is what happened yesterday.”

On a New England Patriots fans Facebook group: “Think of all the people that paid to watch him week in and week out. Hard earned money because they loved that man,” a member wrote. “WE SUPPORTED HIM!!! he should return that same favor! He had a pay check BECAUSE OF THE FANS! DONT FORGET THAT FACT!!!!”

Oh, it’s hard not to long for better days, like last Saturday, during the Nor’easter, when the news first broke that Brady was retiring (before it was taken back), and we all wept, but in a bittersweet way. He was still our Tommy then.

The unspoken understanding was that we’d miss him, yes, but he’d miss us, too. We pictured him in a Florida condo, sitting on his couch at 11 a.m. wearing Sansabelt pants and a Patriots jersey, killing time until an early dinner, flipping through photo albums of his glory days in Foxboro.

But now that he’s ghosting us — yes, that is what’s happening, said Alex Chinks, a couples therapist in Needham — we have to re-think our entire relationship.

“I see this frequently with modern-day dating,” she said. “So often an individual will walk away from a date feeling on top of the world, a strong connection has been made and they’re already planning a future in their heads…. Only to be ‘ghosted’ the following day.”

But we weren’t strangers on some Tinder date. We know each other’s food likes. We’ve met each other’s families. We care when each other get hurt. And that’s what makes it so much worse.

“There’s a particular sting when a person is left following a long term investment,” Chinks said.

But what are we supposed to do with these feelings?

Wedding planner Mandy Connor, owner of Hummingbird Events and Design — and a woman with a lot of experience dealing with divorced parents of the bride and groom— says people always look better when they take the high road.

“It’s the hardest thing in the world to do,” she said, “but if you can remain calm people will always look more favorably on your reaction than if you lash out.”

Sure, we’ll remain calm and gracious — just like we do when we’re driving.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.