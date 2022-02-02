Tough schedule, team togetherness has turned Attleboro girls around

As of Wednesday, the boys are 10-3 and the girls are 10-4, and the Southern New Hampshire-bound Gordon is eager to make a run down the stretch.

That’s why the senior captain did not hesitate when a member of the boys’ team asked if she was willing to place a $10 wager on which team would finish with a better record this season. Though the girls haven’t one-upped the boys in a full season since 2017, Gordon was confident this year would be different.

Meg Gordon is always one to bet on herself and her teammates on the Attleboro girls’ basketball team.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, the boys are going to have a better record than us,’ ” said Gordon, who is averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game. “I’m just like, ‘Why don’t you come to a girls’ game and see how we play?’ It’s just so much better.”

Lately, the vision has come to fruition, with a spike in interest and buzz surrounding the program. After starting 2-3, Attleboro ripped off eight straight wins, and currently sits at 10-4, 8-3 in a loaded Hockomock League.

The Blue Bombardiers, who finished 10-11 in 2020 and gained momentum with a 9-3 mark in a shortened 2021 campaign, last won a tournament game in 2017. They’re amid their most promising season since 2016, when they finished 21-3. They play every game with the goal of making people believe they belong. From the boys’ team, to the league, to the rest of Division 1 and, most of all, themselves.

“It’s kind of a thing that boys’ basketball gets more attention,” senior captain Lindsey Perry said. “We’ve been trying to prove that girls’ basketball has the same kind of rep. We’re proving to ourselves and to other people that we can do it.”

They began the season with one of the toughest schedules in the state. Attleboro beat North Attleborough and Durfee, but lost to Oliver Ames, Franklin, and Bishop Feehan — all top-10 teams in the Globe’s Top 20. Despite the disappointing results, they weren’t discouraged at all and were optimistic that every other game would be easier because of those losses.

They were right: Wins over Dighton-Rehoboth, Foxborough, Milford, Taunton, Stoughton, King Philip, Sharon, and Mansfield followed. Every one except for King Philip was by double digits, as Attleboro started to zero in on the formula for success.

It stems from 27-year-old first-year coach Bri (Hochwarter) Bracken, who played at Attleboro High, UMass Dartmouth, and Wheelock, and was an assistant coach with the Blue Bombardiers for five years before taking over this season.

The first word her players use to describe her is “tough,” and she doesn’t disagree. She tries to embody the mind-set of her high school coach, Attleboro Hall of Famer Missy Traversi, currently the head coach at Army West Point.

“With me being a young coach, I definitely have to show that toughness and not let them walk all over me,” Bracken said. “When I first came in, it was high energy.”

Bracken encourages her team to aggressively push the pace, make layups consistently, and play tenacious defense, and she’s seen that happen in recent weeks despite a setback against Canton on Tuesday.

They also preach team unity, and say a non-religious prayer before every game that has 10-15 verses and encourages sticking together as a team and putting their heart into every play regardless of the circumstances. They also draw pictures of one another and put famous quotes on the white board. They start practice with a word of the day, and an opportunity for everyone who wishes to share a quote and words of encouragement.

“Our team has a lot of really good chemistry,” Perry said. “That’s something that makes us really special. We know each other on and off the court, so we can tell if we’re having issues and we need to fix it.”

The Blue Bombardiers have collectively compensated for the loss of senior Hailey Perry, Lindsey’s twin, who is out with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. She hobbles around practice with a brace, and the players go crazy when she hits a clutch shot in a drill — just like she does for them during a game.

Bracken was sidelined her junior and senior years of high school due to an ACL injury, so she understands what Perry is going through. Against Taunton on Senior Night, Perry got in the game, and the Tigers graciously let Hailey score 2 points.

Along with Gordon, a 6-foot forward; and Lindsey Perry, a 5-foot-5 point guard; Lillian Froio, Kayla Goldrick, Rylie Camacho, Lily Routhier, Avery Vieira, Sarah Maher, Vanessa Ellis, and Merry Bosh have all stepped up. The Blue Bombardiers are also hoping to get Molly Moore back in the coming weeks, and they like their odds when the Division 1 tournament arrives.

“It’s amazing,” Bracken said of the season thus far. “I think every high school team wants to make states. Eleven is our magic number, and I think we want to do something bigger with that. We want to get home-court, so that’s in the back of our minds.”

Courtside chatter

▪ More than 500 people attended Friday’s game against Central Catholic to show support for Tewksbury assistant coach Mike Hayes. Hayes was diagnosed with Grade 4 glioblastoma last March and has undergone extensive chemotherapy. The 15-year assistant has continued in his role this season and deeply appreciates the support from the local community.

“It’s been overwhelming, that’s for sure,” Hayes said.

Hayes and his family initially kept the brain-cancer diagnosis quiet and told the team in the fall. But Hayes was inspired by Heather Walker, the Celtics’ vice president of public relations who is also dealing with glioblastoma. Though quiet by nature, he spoke in front of the crowd at Friday’s game and has been open with his diagnosis and condition.

“She was definitely part of the reason why we got up and decided to speak,” he said.

The night helped raise more than $5,100 toward the Neuro Oncology Innovation Fund of the Pappas Center at Mass General Hospital. Hayes says the contributions are heartfelt for him since glioblastoma research has made little progress toward effective treatment in recent years.

“The goal is to, obviously, help others, because [brain cancer] needs to go away,” he said. “We’re trying to prevent [it] or make life easier for those that are waiting in the background or in the fight with us right now that we don’t know about.”

▪ Dracut picked up a statement victory, 65-64, against perennial New Hampshire power Bishop Guertin in an endowment game on Monday. Along the way, junior guard Ashlee Talbot canned a over-the-head circus shot to beat the buzzer in the third quarter.

▪ Four high school standouts cleared the 1,000-point plateau this past week: Kiara Cerruti (Canton), Avery Hallinan (Amesbury), Jackie Malley (Reading), and Meg Olbrys (Norwood).

▪– Bridgewater-Raynham coach Cheryl Seavey notched win No. 100 with the program Friday in a 62-39 victory over Dartmouth. Arlington Catholic coach Jake Feraco also nabbed his 100th career win on Tuesday when the Cougars beat Lowell Catholic on the road, 54-45.

Games to watch

Friday, Attleboro at Franklin, 6:30 p.m. — Attleboro has prevailed in eight of the last nine contests, but Franklin’s winning streak dwarfs that; the top-ranked Panthers have not lost since the 2018-19 season.

Friday, Andover at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m. — Andover won the first battle between these Merrimack Valley powers, but they’ll head to the Raiders’ home court for a rematch.

Friday, East Bridgewater at Norwell, 6:30 p.m. — East Bridgewater’s lone loss came at the hands of the Clippers; both South Shore League squads are in the Globe Top 20.

Monday, Fenway at North Quincy, 6 p.m. — Unbeaten Fenway ventures outside the City League, but not too far, for a matchup with Orlagh Gormley and the Raiders.

Monday, Lincoln-Sudbury at Bedford, 6 p.m. – The Buccaneers have yet to lose this season but face another top-tier Dual County League opponent in L-S.

