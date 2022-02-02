Winthrop cuts ahead in Northeast by shutting out longtime nemesis Peabody

Senior captain Summer Tallent earned her 50th career win, stopping all 29 shots she faced. Her 19th career shutout leaves Tallent three away from setting the program record.

Freshman Talia Martucci’s backhand goal 1:07 into the contest was all the scoring in a 1-0 Northeast Hockey League victory for the Vikings. Martucci took a pass from junior Emma Holmes in the slot, cut on her outside edges, and rifled a backhand in off the mask of Peabody senior captain goaltender Audrey Buckley.

Winthrop coach Anthony Martucci told his team that if they beat No. 13 Peabody, he’d shave his head. They delivered at Larsen Rink, and so did he.

“It means almost everything to me,” she said. “I’ve been playing hockey for 10-plus years and for this team since eighth grade, so I’m surprised that I’ve had the opportunity considering there are so many good goaltenders ahead of me, but I’m so glad that I had the opportunity.”

No save was bigger than a two-on-zero chance at the start of the third period, when Tallent pushed off her right leg and stoned Peabody freshman Shirley Whitmore at the goal mouth. Tallent, strong on her angles all night long, showcased high-level athleticism and innate composure.

“She’ll never come out of my net,” said a freshly shorn Anthony Martucci. “She’s been laser focused all week. She really wanted this one because these guys have had our number the past few years.”

In a game riddled with 14 penalties and chippy play throughout, Tallent served as the Vikings’ backbone. Their defense excelled on the penalty kill, unscathed despite 10 minor penalties. Junior Abby Holmes executed well-timed breakouts, finding the open winger to maintain possession out of the defensive zone and aggravating forecheckers with strong stick-checking ability.

With the win, Winthrop (9-0-1) takes the conference lead on Peabody (9-3-1), which has won it the past three seasons and was unbeaten in conference play before Wednesday.

“We’re excited for the challenge and it was a dogfight all the way through,” said Martucci.

In other girls’ hockey action Wednesday:

BB&N 4, Governor’s Academy 3 — Senior Ashley Hallice (goal, assist) scored the overtime winner to lift the Knights (6-8-1) to an Independent School League win.

Bishop Feehan 7, St. Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 1 — Junior Averie Bowen netted a pair of goals and sophomore Caitlin Kelley had a goal and two assists for the Shamrocks (7-3-3) in the Catholic Central win at Warrior Ice Arena.

Brooks 3, Thayer 1 — Maria Pierce propelled Brooks (13-0) to an Independent league win with two goals against the Tigers.

Canton 2, King Philip 1 — Maya Battista rifled in the winner in overtime as the Bulldogs (9-5) clinched the Hockomock title at the Metropolis Rink.

Nobles 5, St. George’s 0 — Emmy O’Leary led the Bulldogs (15-0-2) with 2 goals and 2 assists, with her line totaling four goals in the ISL win.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.