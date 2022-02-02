Women’s college hockey drawing bigger crowds as Beanpot brings big atmosphere

“It was a great atmosphere,” said Northeastern coach Dave Flint , whose team fell, 3-1. “That was the most fans we’ve had in the building in a while. I wish we gave them a little better outcome than tonight.”

The crowd of 1,755 may not have been the largest in Women’s Beanpot history (2020′s championship game, played just weeks before the season shut down because of the COVID pandemic, claims 35 more fans), but it was definitely the loudest and most like the traditional men’s crowds. It was an important moment for a tournament that has previously seen crowds of fewer than 1,000.

For longtime women’s college hockey followers, the crowd at Tuesday night’s Women’s Beanpot semifinal between Boston College and host Northeastern University was a very welcome sight.

While all of the Beanpot schools’ student sections champion women’s sports and there are diehards who attend games regardless of team, attendance still favors men’s hockey teams across the board. For example, in a doubleheader of Huskies hockey last Friday, the women had an attendance of 279, while the men drew in 2,722.

But a change seems to be afoot, as evidenced at the Beanpot. Northeastern’s student fan group, the DogHouse, began promoting the game on its Instagram account a few days ago. Even some professors got in it, encouraging classes to attend.

“They posted for everyone to come out, which they usually only do for men’s hockey,” said first-year student Olivia Taub. “I think it’s really great that everyone’s supporting the women’s sports now.”

At puck drop, the DogHouse’s traditional setup in the balcony above the opposing team’s zone was standing room only. Signs were up for nearly every player — “Maddie Mills’ got skills” and “Queen Maureen [Murphy]” lauded the Huskies second line of team-leading transfers.

When BC was charging, the students got loud, breaking out the traditional college hockey chants, calling opposing goalie Abigail Levy a sieve, protesting penalties, and righteously celebrating power plays.

But even when the DogHouse was loud and boisterous in their trolling of Levy, she shook them off.

“Well, what really helped was the crowd was screaming my last name wrong,” laughed Levy post-game.

Beanpot a goaltending showcase

It was fitting that a tournament started by a goaltender (the Women’s Beanpot was founded by former Harvard coach and Hockey East commissioner Joe Bertagna in 1979) was a display of spectacular goaltending. In Tuesday’s opening round, two netminders made 40 or more saves and all four played some of the best games of their season.

“I joke sometimes when I say, the game should be called goalie instead of hockey,” said Northeastern’s Flint after their opening Beanpot game Tuesday. “Goalies dictate how games finish a lot of the time.”

In Harvard’s 4-1 victory over Boston University, Terriers goaltender Kate Stuart made 45 saves, including 18 in the first period alone.

In BC’s stunning upset of No. 3 Northeastern in the late game, Levy made 49 saves, giving the Eagles offense a chance to get settled.

“She was great, especially in that first period,” said Eagles coach Katie Crowley. “We had nerves in that first period, so I thought she held down the fort there for us.”

It wasn’t just the goaltenders who led the save totals who impressed. Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel got her home crowd going with her dextrous saves, especially while protecting the crease, making 22 saves.

“She gives us a chance to win every single day and there are times we need to step up and score goals for her,” said Flint.

More collegiate Olympians

While the United States and Canadian teams for this month’s Winter Olympics have been known for a few weeks, other nations’ rosters were only recently finalized, and even more players who spent their college years in New England will be taking part in Beijing.

Rachel Llanes (China) and Denisa Krizova (Czech Republic, both Northeastern alums, have made Olympic rosters. Current Harvard senior Keely Moy has departed Cambridge to represent the Swiss national team, where she joins Northeastern’s Alina Mueller and Yale alumna Phoebe Staenz.

In other Olympic news, BU great Marie-Philip Poulin has been named Canada’s flagbearer for the opening ceremonies in the 2015 graduate’s fourth Games.