Author readings around Boston Feb. 6-12

TUESDAY

Tessa Hadley (”Free Love”) is in conversation with Sue Miller at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Lisa Stringfellow (”A Comb of Wishes”) is in conversation with Tui T. Sutherland at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Mac Barnett and Carson Ellis (”What is Love?”) read at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Nancy Rubin Stuart (”Poor Richard’s Women: Deborah Read Franklin and the Other Women Behind the Founding Father”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . Crystal Maldonado (”No Filter and Other Lies”) is in conversation with Jennifer de Leon in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition (tickets are $10) . . . Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts (”Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration”) is in conversation with Meena Harris at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Tara Westover (”Educated: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Natalie Portman at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $20 for admission and a paperback copy of the book to be picked up, or $29 for admission and a shipped paperback copy of the book).

WEDNESDAY

E. B. Goodale (“Also”) reads at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Julia May Jonas (”Vladimir”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Thomas Olde Heuvelt (”Echo”) is in conversation with Paul Tremblay at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Anita Hill (”Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library.

THURSDAY

Anita Hill (“Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence”) is in conversation with Evelynn Hammonds at 4 p.m. at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute . . . Nick Davis (“Competing with Idiots: Herman and Joe Mankiewicz, a Dual Portrait”) is in conversation with Ben Mankiewicz at 6 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Michael Dine (”This Way to the Universe: A Theoretical Physicist’s Journey to the Edge of Reality”) is in conversation with Lisa Randall at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Sara Freeman (”Tides”) is in conversation with Emma Cline at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jabari Asim (”Yonder”) is in conversation with Deborah Douglas at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Kodo Nishimura (”This Monk Wears Heels: Be Who You Are”) is in conversation with Athena Bahri at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Jennifer Haigh (“Mercy Street”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5) . . . Kent Garrett and Jeanne Ellsworth (”The Last Negroes At Harvard: The Class of 1963 and the 18 Young Men Who Changed Harvard Forever”) read at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library.

FRIDAY

John Abramson (”Sickening: How Big Pharma Broke American Health Care and How We Can Repair It”) is in conversation with Helen Macdonald at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Alice Guthrie (”Blood Feast: The Complete Short Stories of Malika Moustadraf”) is in conversation with Omar Berrada at 5 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Randall Kennedy (”Nigger: The Strange Career of a Troublesome Word”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Robert Jones, Jr. (”The Prophets”) is in conversation with Torrey Peters at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Ariana Harwicz and Annie McDermott (”Tender”) is in conversation with Maryse Meijer at noon at Brookline Booksmith . . . Racquel Marie (”Ophelia After All”) is in conversation with Chloe Gong, Tashie Bhuiyan, and Christina Li at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.