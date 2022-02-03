Courtney Barnett is giving optimism a shot

“That’s life,” she says during a recent interview, ahead of her tour stop Tuesday at the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre. “It’s a very confusing world we live in.” That kind of perplexed resignation is the underlying theme of just about all of Barnett’s uniformly appealing catalog, which by now includes three studio albums (plus one in collaboration with fellow dry-humored songwriter Kurt Vile), a couple of live albums, a handful of non-album singles, and a cover of the Velvet Underground & Nico’s “I’ll Be Your Mirror” for a recent tribute album.

As soon as she gave herself permission to stop caring about what her voice sounded like, Barnett blossomed into one of indie music’s most beloved recording artists.

It took some time for Courtney Barnett to settle on her distinctive vocal style. She sings offhandedly, as though she’s recounting mundane, everyday events, like her latest trip to the grocery store. She tried more conventional euphony, but for some reason it didn’t suit her.

This is a songwriter who named her second album after a tossed-off line in a song called “Crippling Self-Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence.” A musician whose breakout debut album featured one song about touring a dead lady’s house with a realtor (“Depreston”) and another one named for Rachel Dratch’s recurring “Saturday Night Live” character, “Debbie Downer.”

Appearances aside, there’s plenty of joy in Barnett’s music. But she thinks there may be more of it on her latest album, “Things Take Time, Take Time,” which came out in November. This despite the pandemic and the end of a long-term relationship with Jen Cloher, another Australian musician.

On new songs such as “Take It Day By Day” and “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To” (which no less a fan than Barack Obama recently included on his year-end list of favorite new songs), Barnett is consciously working out her own moods. The emphasis on positivity, she says, is purposeful.

“I think it’s just like some form of mental survival,” she says. “I certainly was not in a very good place. I think it’s just accepting both sides of the world, the negative and the positive, and finding a way to be joyful while accepting that those two states can exist.”

After inviting her good friend Danny Cohen on tour to shoot some shows, she found herself submitting to the intimate interviews that helped shape a forthcoming documentary about her. It’s named for her early song called “Anonymous Club.”

As Cohen filmed more footage, “it just became clear that’s what was going on — I was kind of sharing my thoughts with him,” she explains. “It was the logical evolution.”

Does that mean she’s comfortable having movie audiences glimpse her vulnerable moments? Um, not exactly.

So she has some trepidation about the film’s release?

“Oh yeah, plenty,” she blurts. “It’s terrifying!”

On her first two studio albums, Barnett was accompanied by her longtime bandmates, bassist Bones Sloane and drummer Dave Mudie. For “Things Take Time,” she played most of the instruments herself, with co-producer Stella Mozgawa contributing keyboards and some subtle drum tracks. The arrangement was partly out of necessity, Barnett says: “I considered just doing it at home at one point. Things just were not opening up in Melbourne. We couldn’t even go into a studio.”

But the pared-down accompaniment also felt right for her at the time.

“It was a great opportunity to take the circumstances that were there and do something different,” she says.

Adding a few hand claps, some new guitar tones, and a bit of piano does not make “Things Take Time” any kind of radical departure.

“It’s complicated,” she says. “I think artists deserve the right to experiment. If that’s them being their authentic self, experimenting and trying something, then that’s fine.” She’s been listening lately to a lot of Joni Mitchell, who has certainly tried different approaches to making music over the years.

“With an artist who spanned multiple decades” — and Barnett, who was nominated in the Grammys’ best new artist category in 2016, says she can “absolutely” see herself making music for decades to come — “of course there’s gonna be changing technology, changing styles. And you, as a person, change. If it’s authentic, then totally.”

It’s when money enters the picture, or the urge for more popularity, that the work can suffer.

Though she tracked most of the demos for the new album on piano, she mainly plays her usual guitar on the record. Her voice brightens when she speaks about her second instrument.

“I’m, like, an average piano player,” she says. “I can hit chords. I can fake my way through something if I have to. Every year it’s my New Year’s resolution, to learn how to play piano better. I’d love to sit down and effortlessly play something without thinking about where my hands are going.

“I find writing on the piano really exciting. It just makes my brain think differently.”

For the past few months she’s been living in Joshua Tree, in the California desert. It reminds her a bit of her homeland.

“When you really sit and observe nature, I feel like that’s magic,” she says. “I’ve been birdwatching a lot.” She lets out a self-deprecating “heh.”

“Seeing all these different species, it’s crazy.”

Any chance she’ll make a permanent home there?

“I dunno. Who knows? What is permanent?”

COURTNEY BARNETT

At the Boch Center Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets from $30.50. www.bochcenter.org

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.