Feet make music, too, in Subject:Matter’s ‘Songbook’ at the Somerville Theatre

“I love that I can dance and make music at the same time and not have to compromise either of them,” says tap dancer Ian Berg, founding member of the Boston-based tap company Subject:Matter. That fluid combination of the two art forms will be front and center on Feb. 5 when Global Arts Live presents the company’s show “Songbook” at Somerville Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom. Berg, along with dancers Samantha Emmond and Jackson Clayton plus the musical trio of Chase Morrin (piano), Max Ridley (bass), and Tyson Jackson (drums), will reimagine some of the best loved tunes from the Great American Songbook.

Maure Aronson, Global Arts Live’s director of artistic programs, calls it “an uplifting, visceral, and auditory experience” that illuminates the group’s roots in tap traditions, paying special tribute to Boston’s tap history.

Berg, who teaches at Emerson College and Tufts University, says it’s also about pushing the art form into the future. “A lot of work we do is rooted in historical context, but playing off expectations. We’re paying tribute to dancers who have come before but also making sure people understand that tap is happening now, looking forward.”

While the group has performed “Songbook” numerous times, Berg says the show evolves with each iteration, and this time around has special significance: It’s the collaborative’s first live indoor show in almost two years, so the artists are especially eager to reconnect to the energy of in-person performance. They plan to incorporate some of the audio from the live concert into recently recorded tracks for an album of material from “Songbook.” (There is a surprisingly solid history of jazz tap as audio recording, Berg says.)

“The dancers kind of become the horn player, stepping out in front to take a solo,” says the show’s music director, bassist Max Ridley. “Their sonic palette is as wide as a trumpet or horn — it’s wild how many sounds each person can get from shoes on the floor. … Everybody’s voice is so unique, [yet] the six of us kind of build this cohesive organism, and when we land on the same thing, it’s like ‘Whoa!’”

The first part of the concert will feature a selection of familiar standards, from “Mack the Knife” to “Have You Met Miss Jones.” “So much of today’s music comes from this repertoire,” Ridley says. “It’s really exciting to see [it] presented in a way that’s accessible and fun.”

Berg adds, “A huge part of coming of age in tap is working with jazz standards. We were thinking the premise of this show is we are just like any other jazz band, but there are three tap dancers as featured soloists.” After intermission, it’s all improvisation, with dancers and musicians sparking inspiration in the moment, engaging in a fluid, free-floating give and take.

Berg calls the musicians a dream trio who really love tap dance. “They’re so good at listening to us and anticipating where we are wanting to go, hearing what’s coming out of our feet. It’s like building energy together. It’s extremely collaborative. It’s fun to play off each other and things we all know.”

That knowledge base is at the heart of Subject:Matter, which since its founding in 2015 has created and performed nearly 20 different pieces in more than 50 venues in the US and Canada, including the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, Jacob’s Pillow, and the Montreal Fringe Festival.

Berg is the group’s driving force. He has training and performance experience in not only tap, which he started at the age of 7, but also ballet, modern dance, jazz, and contact improvisation, and he has a BFA in contemporary dance performance from the Boston Conservatory. He also has musical skills, playing in his high school jazz band and orchestra as well as composing. But he says that during college he realized the only thing he wanted to do was tap. “I wanted to combine dance and music, and that was tap, and the history and culture and the people you meet are so wonderful,” he says. “What really drives me is I just love tap dancing and I love the people I work with, and we love to have fun together onstage.”

Berg also cites his long-time teacher, pioneering tap master Dianne Walker, as a major inspiration. Walker remembers Berg as a precocious 12-year-old, his attentiveness and drive standing out. Now she trusts him to help her preserve the legacy of her teacher, the late tap innovator Leon Collins, and says his knowledge of music theory is so thorough she often asks him to explain musical concepts to her classes. She also lauds his versatility. “Ian’s dancing is a musically sophisticated blend of influences and styles,” she says. “He can dig in as well as he can lay back and swing.”

“Songbook” showcases that versatility, and illuminates how much the current tap scene builds from the work of earlier dance trailblazers. “It feels important not to just do it as it was but to bring it into what it can be,” Berg says. “And I want to make it legible, so everyone can walk away liking and understanding tap dance.”

GLOBAL ARTS LIVE PRESENTS SUBJECT:MATTER

Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre, Feb. 5.

Tickets $28-$35, www.globalartslive.org

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.