Local bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 30

2. Violeta Isabel Allende Ballantine

3. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

4. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

5. To Paradise Hanya Yanagihara Doubleday

6. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

7. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

8. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

9. Devil House John Darnielle MCD

10. Crossroads Jonathan Franzen FSG

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

2. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy Jamie Raskin Harper

3. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

4. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

5. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation Imani Perry Ecco

6. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

8. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow FSG

9. The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation Rosemary Sullivan Harper

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

8. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

9. The Ministry for the Future Kim Stanley Robinson Orbit

10. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Year of Magical Thinking Joan Didion Vintage

3. Let Me Tell You What I Mean Joan Didion Vintage

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

6. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History Art Spiegelman Pantheon

7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

8. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

9. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World Matt Kracht Chronicle Books

10. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 30. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.