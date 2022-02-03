Long divisions; Hendrix in Hawaii

“If you don’t own anything,” says a rare Black property owner in Baltimore in Giorgio Angelini ‘s discursive but enlightening “Owned: A Tale of Two Americas” (2018), “you are nothing.” Butler lives in a pristine and comfortable house outside the inner city — “the trenches” as he describes them — as a drone shot sails along a blighted street.

Owning a home has been the foundation of the middle-class American dream since the end of World War II when troops returned from the actual trenches looking to restart their lives. The government obliged by helping them buy houses cheaply. Developments sprung up across the country, planned settlements of countless cookie-cutter houses with yards, a garage, and a white picket fence. One of the first and a model for the rest was Levittown, N.J., designed by William Levitt and home to generations of happy families. As Levitt says, “No man who owns his own home can be a communist.” Nor need any dweller fear that a Black person might move in next door — they were excluded.

Black people didn’t get to share at in this postwar boon. Furthermore, as Angelini’s interviewees explain, they were systematically consigned to the poorest neighborhoods by the government practice of “redlining.” White people would avoid buying there, and those who lived there could not buy property in the nicer, white neighborhoods outside. City agencies would deliberately skimp on service in the redlined districts and the resultant slums were cleared for urban renewal developments — further lowering the property values and living conditions.

Angelini examines other iniquities and ironies of the American housing industry, such as the real estate bubble, which led to thousands of foreclosures and the evictions of poor people and brought on the great financial collapse of 2008. He tours wastelands of derelict McMansions in Southern California and includes sometimes whimsical footage of 1950s TV commercials, bits from TV shows like “All in the Family,” and a clip of then former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan admitting to Congress as the country was plunging into a financial abyss, “Yes, I found a flaw in my model.”

But the model invariably works well for those for whom it was designed. That does not include people of color, city dwellers, the elderly, the rural poor, and a younger generation that faces the prospect of not owning anything and being nothing.

“Owned: A Tale of Two Americas” premieres on the PBS series Independent Lens on Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. and can be streamed on the PBS Video app. Go to www.pbs.org/independentlens/documentaries/owned-a-tale-of-two-americas.

Sidewalk stories

Local filmmaker Jane Gillooly hails originally from Ferguson, Mo., and after the police killing of Michael Brown in 2014 sparked violent demonstrations she decided to visit her hometown and look into the roots of its racial unrest. She investigates a 1960s dispute between then all-white Ferguson and neighboring, all-Black Kinloch. Not far from where Brown was shot, his body neglected and left on the street for several hours, she finds the site of a barricade built in the 1940s by the people of Ferguson dividing the two towns to keep Blacks from encroaching on white territory. It stood until the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 when Kinloch residents demonstrated to tear it down. But whatever intent there may have been to achieve equality by this movement was foiled — once-thriving Kinloch today is a near ghost town of vacant lots and abandoned buildings.

Gillooly interviews residents who recall the conflict and the subsequent history of the community, testimony she intercuts with archival photos and film and with images of the present-day Kinloch, which possesses a desolate beauty and pathos. The link between past injustice and present-day strife is rendered poetic and palpable. As one old-time Kinloch resident puts it, “Anything that’s swept under the rug is going to have a smell. And that smell comes out.”

“Where the Pavement Ends” can be seen as part of the America Reframed series on PBS’s World Channel on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. and on Feb. 9 at 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. and can be streamed online and on the PBS app. Go to worldchannel.org/episode/arf-where-pavement-ends.

Experience required

Though it offers generous helpings of music by the rock legend of the title, John McDermott’s documentary “Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live In Maui” (2020) has less to do with Hendrix than with the bizarre machinations of outlandish hippie entrepreneur Chuck Wein who briefly thrived in an age when creative opportunities — and the money to be made from them — seemed limitless.

A magus and manipulator, Wein, who had collaborated with Andy Warhol on a few films, managed to convince Hendrix’s manager to include the rock superstar in his scriptless, plotless, “Easy Rider” (1969)-wannabe movie shot on the island of Maui. The film would draw on the local surfer culture, with heavy doses of hippie philosophy, meditation, hallucinogens, euphoria, and ufology.

Titled “Rainbow Bridge” (1972), it celebrated the connection between the spiritual and material worlds. Hendrix would appear in a cameo as an assassin and while on the island would put on a free concert on the slopes of the Haleakala volcano. These big plans came mostly to naught when Hendrix died later that year of an overdose and most of the recording of the concert proved of such poor quality it was unusable. The film itself was poorly received, though it has since achieved the status of a cult classic.

But some of the concert footage was salvageable, and it highlights McDermott’s film, with electrifying performances of “Foxey Lady,” “Purple Haze,” and “Voodoo Child” as well as the then-unreleased songs “Dolly Dagger” and “Freedom.” McDermott also includes interviews with Wein and his collaborators, Hendrix’s drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Billy Cox, and some of those who attended the concert and who insist that 50 years later their minds are still blown.

“Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live in Maui” screens at the Regent Theatre on Feb. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. Go to bit.ly/3rluv7q .

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.