Miniseries have been thriving on streaming services. Here are the 10 best.

There are a lot of good reasons to love miniseries. The writers have the advantage of knowing the entire story when they begin, eliminating the need for filler to keep the series alive from season to season. A good miniseries isn’t going to turn sour in seasons to come, like so many full series; it ends before it can go south. And a miniseries offers viewers something that will last longer than a movie and yet not swallow up tens of hours.

The TV miniseries has come of age in the past decade. Even as we see more TV series than ever premiere every year, even as series once canceled are being reignited and franchised at a brisk rate, we’re embracing the shorter format. The days when miniseries meant bloated network entries such as “Noah’s Ark” and “Gulliver’s Travels” are very much over.

Advertisement

The streaming services, most notably Netflix and Hulu, have joined the miniseries push in earnest in recent years. At one point, it seemed as though the cable channel HBO was the only outlet for the best of them, but that has changed. Here are the 10 miniseries that are streaming originals — made specifically for streaming services — that I’ve liked best of all since streaming programming caught on in 2013. As always, the list and the order of my favorites might look different on a different day.

Amit Rahav and Shira Haas in "Unorthodox." Anika Molnar/Netflix

1. UNORTHODOX

There are many stories about people breaking the chains that hold them back from freedom and self-realization, but few are made with the intelligence and authenticity of this four-episode miniseries. It’s about a 19-year-old woman, Shira Haas’s Esty, who flees her Hasidic community in Brooklyn and the husband with whom she was matched, in order to study music in Berlin. Music, it turns out, is her true religion — a beautiful theme that runs throughout. Unforgettably played by Haas, Esty is more sturdy and resilient than you might expect from her innocence and her tiny frame, and it’s both moving and shocking to see her take in the modern world after being kept apart from it for most of her life. “Unorthodox” is fascinating, and non-judgmental, as it shows us some rituals of an insular religious subculture, and the sexism inherent in it, too; but mostly it is a stirring tale of bravery in the name of personal transformation. (Netflix, 2020)

Advertisement

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in "Normal People." Enda Bowe/Hulu via AP

2. NORMAL PEOPLE

This 12-episode adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Ireland-set novel is most definitely not a rom-com. It’s more like a rom-bomb. It’s a simple love story, as we follow the romance between Marianne and Connell from its secret origins in high school to its messier iterations afterward. But it’s told with the kind of heightened intimacy and interiority that’s rare on TV. It’s love under a microscope, and it’s not always pretty. As the power balance shifts between the couple, portrayed with remarkable precision by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, issues of sexism and gender expectations waft in and out. Is romantic love (illustrated with the help of many narratively confident sex scenes) enough to conquer the many social constructs working against it? The show is particularly smart when it comes to Connell’s depression, as he struggles with his gender-conforming male suit of armor. (Hulu, 2020)

Moses Ingram (left) and Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Queen's Gambit." Netflix via AP

3. THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT

Like lots of people early in the pandemic, I was swept up by this unusual, almost exotic story (when was the last time you saw a drama about chess?). It’s told with strikingly inventive visuals and a pair of extraordinary performances by Anya-Taylor Joy and Marielle Heller. And it’s a stealth feel-good drama whose positivity emerges unexpectedly, as a tale of an addictive and depressive spiral downward evolves into one of well-earned triumph. At moments, “The Queen’s Gambit” made me think of Dickens gone modern, as our orphan, Beth Harmon, prevails after falling through the cracks of the system and getting support from the unlikely mentorship of the custodian at the Methuen Home for Girls. Impressively, writer Scott Frank manages to not romanticize Beth’s mental health struggles along the way to the happy ending. (Netflix, 2020)

Advertisement

Sarah Gadon as Grace Marks in Netflix's "Alias Grace." Jan Thijs/Netflix

4. ALIAS GRACE

This is the other Margaret Atwood streaming adaptation, and it’s as concise as “The Handmaid’s Tale” is not. The six-parter, written by Sarah Polley from Atwood’s 1996 novel, is as much about murder as it is about storytelling. It’s based on the true tale of a 16-year-old maid named Grace Marks who was imprisoned for a double-murder in 1843 Canada, and it gives us Grace describing what happened to a psychologist. As she speaks, we and the therapist wonder what is true. Is she twisting facts to evoke sympathy, as she tells her long, compelling story of Dickensian class oppression and sexism? Is she a victim or a weasel? The period piece is beautifully filmed, and the supporting actors, including Anna Paquin, are strong; but Sarah Gadon as Grace takes it all to another level. She gives a mesmerizing riddle of a performance. (Netflix, 2017)

Advertisement

Kaitlyn Dever in a scene from the true crime series "Unbelievable." Beth Dubber/Netflix via AP

5. UNBELIEVABLE

Based on a true story, this strongly acted eight-episode procedural miniseries takes us inside a justice system that utterly fails rape survivors. It’s about a series of assaults on women in Washington and Colorado, and the dynamic detectives — played by Merritt Wever and Toni Collette — who join forces to investigate them. It’s also very much about the survivors of these rapes, one of whom — touchingly played by Kaitlyn Dever — is treated so poorly by male detectives that she ultimately denies the attack happened. Wever is, as usual, remarkable as a soulful cop who refuses to re-victimize the women she is trying to help. Her chemistry with Collette is pitch perfect, as the two women with very different temperaments share a passion for getting rapists off the streets. (Netflix, 2019)

Margaret Qualley in "Maid." RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

6. MAID

Watching this 10-episode miniseries can be rough; it’s potent enough to drive home some of the anguish and danger of domestic violence and poverty. Based on Stephanie Land’s memoir, it provides viewers with an intimate look at a broken social-service system, one that leaves Margaret Qualley’s Alex trying over and over to find help and stay safe. It’s as if she’s been tied up in red tape and is unable to get free. As she fights to earn enough money to leave the abusive father of her toddler daughter, she also copes with the excesses and whims of her mentally ill mother, played by Qualley’s mother, Andie MacDowell. Qualley is excellent, making Alex easy to root for by underplaying. She doesn’t ask for our sympathy, letting the facts of Alex’s life speak for themselves instead. This drama puts a stalwart, determined human face on the working people in this country who are so often treated like political chess pieces. (Netflix, 2021)

Advertisement

Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler in "Station Eleven." Parrish Lewis/HBO Max

7. STATION ELEVEN

Yup, this powerful miniseries is set after a flu pandemic has wiped out most of the world. So it’s timely in a bad way — but nonetheless well worth watching. It has a deeply affirmative twist; it’s more about the value of storytelling and the powerful role of the arts than it is about grimy survivors battling for resources and power. Based on the 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel, and adapted by Patrick Somerville, the 10-parter zeroes in on a tribe of performers — and a young woman named Kirsten in particular — who travel in the Great Lakes area putting on Shakespeare plays for other survivors. It’s transporting. (HBO Max, 2021)

Ethan Herisse and Aunjanue Ellis in "When They See Us." Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

8. WHEN THEY SEE US

The story as it should be told, of five young Black men whose lives were blown wide open by one of our justice system’s most heinous blunders. This powerfully human take on the Exonerated Five from director and co-writer Ava DuVernay doesn’t just appeal to our conscience; she goes for the emotional jugular, as each of the accused becomes an individual with families that we get to know intimately. She gives us the heart of the racist nightmare and the media sensation around it. The miniseries, beautifully structured across four episodes, also features unforgettable performances by, among others, Jharrel Jerome, Freddy Miyares, and Asante Blackk, whose baby face drives home the youth of the boys at the time they were falsely accused of raping a white jogger in Central Park. (Netflix, 2019)

Ben Whishaw (left) and Hugh Grant in "A Very English Scandal." Sophie Mutevelian/BBC/Blueprint Television Ltd

9. A VERY ENGLISH SCANDAL

I love when a true-crime story is adapted for TV with an eye toward historical context and character depth. Amazon’s three-parter about closeted British MP Jeremy Thorpe and his attempt to have an ex-lover murdered in the 1960s is a compelling story in its own right. But, as written by Russell T. Davies (“Doctor Who,” “Queer as Folk”) and directed by Stephen Frears (“The Queen”), it also brings in rich themes of political self-interest, homophobia, the cruelty of stiff upper lips, and the way justice tips toward class and money. Plus Hugh Grant, as Thorpe, beautifully turns his charm into something nefarious, and Ben Whishaw is perfectly cracked as his intended victim. (Amazon, 2018)

Kate Mara and Nick Robinson in "A Teacher." Chris Large/FX

10. A TEACHER

I admired this miniseries of 10 half-hour episodes, which handles the difficult topic of “grooming” victims for sex with wisdom and subtlety. It’s about an Austin, Texas, high school English teacher (Kate Mara) who acts out the frustrations in her married life and her desire to stay young by having a sexual affair with a sensitive 17-year-old (the excellent Nick Robinson, also in “Maid”). At first, the show seems to be supportive of their doomed love — until the balance shifts midway, and “A Teacher” becomes a far different kind of story. Created by Hannah Fidell based on her 2013 film, it didn’t get a lot of coverage when it was released — perhaps because of its honest approach to the subject matter. (Hulu, 2020)

10 OTHER MINISERIES GOODIES

“The Underground Railroad” An alternate history epic, based on Colson Whitehead’s novel and directed by Barry Jenkins. (Amazon)

“The Shrink Next Door” Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star as an abusive therapist and his meek, wealthy patient, respectively. (Apple TV+)

“It’s a Sin” Russell T. Davies’s look back at the AIDS crisis in 1980s London. (HBO Max)

“The Sister” A psychological thriller starring Russell Tovey as a man with a big secret. (Hulu)

“Vanity Fair” An adaptation of Thackeray’s masterpiece starring Olivia Cooke as Becky Sharp. (Amazon)

“The Beast Must Die” A mother goes undercover in this thriller, after her son is killed in a hit-and-run. (AMC+)

“Catch-22″ Joseph Heller’s satirical novel gets an adaptation starring Christopher Abbott, George Clooney, and Kyle Chandler. (Hulu)

“The Pursuit of Love” Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel is brought to life by writer-director Emily Mortimer. Lily James stars. (Amazon)

“Mrs. America” A look back at the players involved in the effort to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. (Hulu)

“Nine Perfect Strangers” Nicole Kidman plays a guru playing mind games with the people at her resort. (Hulu)









Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.