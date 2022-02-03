In ‘Moonfall,’ the Earth’s nearest neighbor is headed this way

Cheesy, proficient, and shameless — and in IMAX, no less — that’s a tough combination to beat. If you doubt that, spend two hours watching “Moonfall.” Art it ain’t, but much of it’s more entertaining than it has any right to be.

Roland Emmerich, who directed and had a hand in the script, is best known for “Independence Day” (1996). That was the mega-hit where aliens invade, the White House goes ka-boom, and Will Smith punches an extraterrestrial in the snoot.

A mega-hit “Moonfall” will not be, but you can see a family resemblance. Here the issue is the moon leaving its orbit, the Chrysler Building is the landmark structure that gets it, and Halle Berry, as the acting head of NASA, scowls a lot. That’s helpful, actually, because both she and Patrick Wilson, as a disgraced former astronaut, are saddled with some serious straight-face-keeping. Berry and Wilson are stalwart throughout, as their roles demand, and quite winningly so, which is where their talent comes in.

L-R: John Bradley, Halle Berry, and Patrick Wilson in "Moonfall." Reiner Bajo/Lionsgate

John Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) doesn’t fare as well, playing an annoying/lovable science nerd. He’s like a life-size chew toy, masquerading as an amiable Ricky Gervais. It’s a shame that some of his screen time couldn’t have gone to the ever-reliable Michael Peña, who’s pretty much wasted as the husband of the Wilson character’s ex-wife.

Maybe the best way to give a sense of the “Moonfall” experience is to let the movie do the job in its own words, so to speak. The dialogue is, well, let’s just say it is what it is, and leave it at that. You don’t even have to know who’s saying what. Filling in the narrative dots (the dialogue is in chronological order) isn’t all that hard.

“The moon’s orbit has shifted. Its orbital radius is decreasing.”

“NASA and I aren’t really on speaking terms these days.”

“The damn moon is hollow!”

“We’re confident the lunar-recon mission will provide the necessary data.”

“You knew all this was happening before anyone, before NASA. How?”

“What the hell is that?”

“I don’t know.”

“Some kind of self-aware, self-replicating singularity. . .”

“The sands in the hourglass are dropping quickly for all of us.”

“Everything we thought we knew about the nature of the universe has just gone out the window.”

“I want you to have a world to grow up where you can be a better man than me.” (“Moonfall” is big on parents and children. It’s a bit sweet that way, if also quite calculating.)

“People here won’t have a planet if we don’t figure something out.”

“I didn’t come this far to fail!”

“This must be how it stabilizes itself. Some kind of gyroscopic system.”

“We’ve harnessed the building blocks of the universe!”

“I think we’re dealing with two competing intelligent entities here.”

“That can’t happen. It’ll destroy the moon’s core. [Pause] I’ve got a plan.”

Halle Berry in "Moonfall." Reiner Bajo/Lionsgate

What else? We learn that, as coastal threats go, tidal waves are nothing compared to gravity waves. Colorado, for some reason, is definitely the go-to place when the moon threatens all life on Earth. There’s a Jonas brothers joke and an argument over Toto lyrics (“Africa,” not “Rosanna”). In a nice touch, Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory, which earned its place in movie history via “Rebel Without a Cause,” is featured in several scenes.

Maybe it’s just the “Independence Day” connection, but “Moonfall” feels rather . . . ‘90s. Berry’s career got going then. Wilson seems very Kevin Costner-ish. A particularly odious minor baddie clearly sees Nicolas Cage whenever he looks in the mirror. A much-loved actor who shall remain nameless gets a choice cameo wherein he Explains Much that recalls his even choicer cameo wherein he Explains Even More in Oliver Stone’s “JFK” (1991).

“Moonfall” also feels a little . . . 2021. There are moments watching it when you can’t help but think of “Don’t Look Up” (comet, moon, whatever). Honestly, though, “Moonfall” is more fun, even if far less substantial and nowhere near as much talent went into making it. Hey, it’s not as if we’re dealing with two competing intelligent entities here.

★★½

MOONFALL

Directed by Roland Emmerich. Written by Emmerich, Spencer Cohen, and Harold Kloser. Starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña. At Boston theaters, suburbs. 120 minutes. R (violence, disaster action, strong language, some drug use).

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.