Netflix adapting ‘All the Light We Cannot See’

Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “All the Light We Cannot See,” is coming to TV, specifically to Netflix. The World War II story of a blind French girl, Marie-Laure, and a German soldier, Werner, will be a four-part miniseries. Steven Knight, of “Peaky Blinders” and “Spencer,” is writing the screenplay, and Shawn Levy, of “This Is Where I Leave You,” is directing.

Aria Mia Loberti, who is blind, will play Marie Laure. A PhD student in Pennsylvania, she auditioned for and got the role despite having no formal acting training. Newcomer Nell Sutton, who is also blind, will play the younger version of Marie-Laure. German actor Louis Hofmann, best known in this country from the Netflix series “Dark,” will play Werner. Hofmann also starred in the film “Land of Mine,” which was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign language film in 2017.