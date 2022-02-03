Revolution — and revelation — in ‘When We Lost Our Heads’

That inspiration led eventually to “ When We Lost Our Heads ” (Riverhead), O’Neill’s latest novel, which tracks an intense female friendship through a background including violent death and class warfare, poison and pastries, boarding school and a brothel. The friends, Marie and Sadie, live in Victorian Montreal but draw literary, emotional, and sexual inspiration from that earlier era.

“The start of the book was that I saw this drawing of an ice-skating ball in Montreal that took place in the Victorian era, and there were all these people dressed up in costumes, and there was this one girl dressed in a costume of a French Revolutionary character,” said Heather O’Neill. Growing up in Montreal, O’Neill was obsessed with the French Revolution — she’d read Dickens’s “A Tale of Two Cities” and was fascinated by “all those larger-than-life characters who had taken these literary ideas to such extremes that they had to have their heads cut off to put an end to it,” she said.

“I was really interested in female desire and the power of it,” O’Neill said, adding that she liked “looking at the libido as this connection to ambition; when you know yourself sexually, you’re able to know yourself in other ways.”

For O’Neill, writing was itself somewhat revolutionary. “I was raised by my dad, who was always, like, unemployed or involved in some petty criminal activity. I always liked to read in the midst of all this chaos,” she said. “When I was 7 or 8, one of my uncles gave me a journal to write in. and so I began transcribing everything that happened to me during the day and in my environment. I became quite the little graphomaniac.”

Nobody else in the family was a writer, and though her father would give her new journals, he always threw away the old ones. “We’ll all be thrown in jail because of your writing,” he told her.

Still, the habit stuck. “I still write in longhand. I’ve never quite gotten over that thrill of watching words come out of the pen on the page,” O’Neill said. “It’s like spinning gold.”

Heather O’Neill will read 7 p.m. Monday in a virtual event hosted by Brookline Booksmith.

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.