Sculptor Courtney Mattison conjures the sea and its discontents at New Bedford Whaling Museum

I don’t know if I should read into the fact that the latter occupies what is by far the biggest wall of “Turn the Tide,” her new exhibition at the New Bedford Whaling Museum — jagged and sprawling, it’s two-thirds of the show, maybe more — but I’m going to anyway. With a span of nearly 20 feet, Mattison’s “Malum Geminos,” 2021, is her vision at its most bleak and her skill as a ceramicist at its most powerful. Death-gray shards snake across the wall from a central, ragged knot, a creeping apocalypse of decay. It all feels very zombie sci-fi — get up close, and you’ll see what to me looked like grim disembodied mouths fused to what appear to be antlers.

NEW BEDFORD — Courtney Mattison has competing parallel visions of the ocean, present and future: one as teeming and vibrant, fresh sprigs of new life bubbling up from the sea floor; the other as a pallid boneyard, a brittle undersea specter of death.

Advertisement

Mattison, a Los Angeles-based artist with a background in marine conservation biology, is taking little license. Incredibly, “Malum Geminos” is a reasonable likeness of a coral reef after having been asphyxiated by rising acidity in ocean waters worldwide. The phenomenon is known as coral bleaching: In 2005, according to the National Ocean Service, the US lost half its coral reefs in the Caribbean because of it. Together, waters warming from climate change and the massive amounts of CO2 we’ve sunk into them are the “malum geminos” — Latin for “evil twins” — of Mattison’s title, a name given to them by Jane Lubchenko, now the White House deputy director for climate and environment, at the United Nations climate talks in 2009 in Copenhagen. We’re strangling the seas to death.

Courtney Mattison, "Hope Spots: Micronesian Islands II," 2015. Boston Globe

The data are shocking. A University of British Columbia study from last fall prompted a flood of headlines worldwide with its estimate that 50 percent of the planet’s coral reefs had disappeared since 1950. This is bad news for them and for us, perched atop a food chain growing more strained all the time. As cradles of oceanic biodiversity, coral reefs aren’t bellwethers of marine health so much as its foundation. And the foundation is crumbling. Of that there is no doubt.

Advertisement

Data so stark can be hard to wrap your head around. That’s where artists like Mattison come in. Works like “Malun Geminos” can’t be abstracted. You’re looking at causal relationship: human ambition, and its devastating effect.

Courtney Mattison, "Aqueduct" (detail), 2021. Boston Globe

The work is installed in the museum’s Herman Melville Gallery, with big tall windows offering views of New Bedford’s historic harbor, one of the country’s very first industrial seaports — most famous for whaling, port of call for Captain Ahab’s Pequod in Melville’s “Moby-Dick.” Looking out on the fishing boats lining the piers prompts a reflective pause, and another layer to consider. The sea helped sustain humanity for millennia; in its vastness, we could do little to harm it. In a few short centuries, anything like balance has been obliterated; and the ocean, unknowable and vast, is on its knees.

But I don’t want to leave you thinking Mattison’s work is one-note. The problem is more complex than simple apocalypse, so her work is, too. She’s fabulously skilled at crafting fantasy realms, bleak and otherwise; and there’s surely an otherwise to consider.

Advertisement

A small set of works here I could do without — Mattison has made, in her expert way, a selection of gas and oil cans crusted with corals, which feel a bit on-the-nose for my liking; they are one-liners and feel beneath her. But a trio of intricate, extravagantly layered pieces more than make up for that. She calls them “Hope Spots,” after the growing network of protected marine areas.

Courtney Mattison, "Aqueduct," 2021. Boston Globe

The term was first used by the renowned marine biologist Sylvia Earle, and Mattison conceptualizes it with dense clusters of lush and sensual life. The undulating green folds of a giant cabbage coral in “Hope Spots: Micronesian Islands II,” 2015, ripple with vitality; and with the gaping coral throats of “Hope Spots: Bahamian Reefs II,” 2015, it’s as though the sea itself is drawing a deep, restorative breath.

Speaking of hope: On a tall, slim section of wall, you’ll find Mattison at her most playful, and most optimistic. A swirl of tiny coral forms cascade either up to a heating vent near the ceiling, or down from it. They’re incredibly endearing, all nubbly and sparkling in every bright and vibrant shade, tiny larvae self-scattering to the breeze. As I peered out at the harbor that bright and sunny morning, it looked to me like they were making an escape — up, not down — scurrying madly to the nearby sea. Despite it all, they left me with a sliver of optimism: Life finds a way.

Advertisement

COURTNEY MATTISON: TURN THE TIDE

Through May 1. The New Bedford Whaling Museum, 8 Johnny Cake Hill. 508-997-0046, www.whalingmuseum.org

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheMurrayWhyte.