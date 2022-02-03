Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

IDKHOW PRESENTS THE THOUGHT REFORM TOUR I Don’t Know How But They Found Me (shortened to “iDKHOW,” the duo of bassist-singer Dallon Weekes and drummer Ryan Seaman, makes irresistibly hooky, larger-than-life synth-glam-stomp that distills the best bits of pop-rock’s last five-plus decades into TikTok-ready nuggets. Feb. 6, 6 p.m. Big Night Live. crossroadspresents.com

EMILY KING The R&B singer-songwriter celebrates a decade since the release of her self-released breakthrough EP, “Seven,” a showcase for her silvery voice and finely tuned compositional skills that includes cuts like the swaying “Down” and the gently blooming “Georgia.” Feb. 8, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

COURTNEY BARNETT “Things Take Time, Take Time” is the latest full-length from this Australian shredder, whose songs chronicle the 21st-century everyday with acuity and wit. Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. Boch Center Wang Theatre. 800-982-2787, bochcenter.org

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

SESSION AMERICANA A Boston Music Awards 2021 nomination occasioned some reminiscing on the band’s Facebook page about the last time it had won at the BMAs, in 2005: “There was no Americana award back then. We were folk. Still are.” The folk band kicks off four shows over three nights Friday in Harvard Square. Feb. 4, 8 p.m.; Feb. 5, 5 and 8 p.m.; Feb. 6, 8 p.m. $25. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679. www.passim.org

LE VENT DU NORD This Quebecois Celtic-rooted progressive francophone folk outfit has reached a major anniversary, and a header on its website delineates what that has entailed: “11 Albums — 2,500 Shows — 4 Continents — 20 Years Old.” The band’s 11th album, just released and simply named “20 Printemps,” celebrates the milestone. Feb. 4, 8 p.m. $32, $40. Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-876-4275. www.globalartslive.org

MIKE DAWES/YASMIN WILLIAMS A superlative twin bill of instrumental guitar prowess in the form of Englishman Mike Dawes and Virginian Yasmin Williams, each of whom is taking fingerstyle playing to new places. Feb. 4, 8 p.m. $25. TCAN, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097. www.natickarts.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

STENMARK & RÅBERG DUO Swedish natives Oskar Stenmark (flugelhorn) and Bruno Råberg (bass) will play compositions by Sweden’s greatest jazz artists, plus pieces by Råberg as well as centuries-old folk tunes from Sweden’s Dalecarlia region, of which Stenmark is a 10th-generation representative. Feb. 5, 1 p.m. $15. Scandinavian Cultural Center, 206 Waltham St., West Newton. www.scandicenter.org/event

GRACIE CURRAN & THE HIGH FALUTIN’ BAND The charismatic blues belter, a Winthrop native, has earned comparisons with the likes of Sharon Jones, Etta James, and Mavis Staples with her powerhouse singing. Feb. 6, 8 p.m. $20. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

MARY LOU & MONK: A TRIBUTE TO BEBOP PIONEERS Pianist, composer, and arranger Mary Lou Williams remained astonishingly contemporary-sounding from the 1930s through the 1970s. In the 1940s, she also mentored the bebop generation: among them, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, and Thelonious Monk, the idiosyncratic pianist and influential composer co-honored at this concert. Featuring saxophonist Bill Pierce (Jazz Messengers), guitarist Bobby Broom (Sonny Rollins), and the Ron Savage Trio. Feb 11, 8 p.m. $35. Multicultural Arts Center, 21 Second St., Cambridge. www.multiculturalartscenter.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

A FAR CRY The chamber orchestra offers an intriguing program entitled “Sunrise” with works by Boccherini, Caroline Shaw, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Feb. 5 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Jamaica Plain; Feb. 6 at Longy’s Pickman Hall. afarcry.org

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY The venerable period instrument ensemble takes on three of Bach’s iconic Brandenburg Concertos — Nos. 3, 4, and 5 — in performances co-directed by Aisslinn Nosky and Ian Watson. Feb. 4, 5, and 6 at 7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall, handelandhaydn.org

BOSTON PHILHARMONIC Benjamin Zander leads his orchestra in Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony and Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 with Tchaikovsky Competition winner Andrei Ioniță as soloist. Feb. 6, 3 p.m., Symphony Hall, bostonphil.org

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

TALES OF CHELM A four-part, online series of short plays based on classic Jewish folktales about the quirky residents of an Eastern European village. Adapted by Jesse Garlick and Dori Robinson from “The Wise Folk of Chelm,” by Seymour Rossel, “Tales of Chelm” utilizes puppets, masks, and clowning to tell its family-friendly tales. Through Feb. 24. JArts TheatreWorks. Free or “pay what you can.’’ Register at https://jartsboston.org

BLUE MAN GROUP In writing about the appeal of “comfort food theater” two years ago at this time, just before You-Know-What reared its head, I described the typical Blue Man Group performance as “artistically ambitious yet joyously accessible as it floods the senses and stimulates the imagination, its mysterious performers as enigmatic and endearing as ever.” Resuming performances at the Charles Playhouse for the first time since March 13, 2020, Blue Man Group will return Feb. 10 with its particular brand of magic presumably intact, as well as a few tweaks to its trademark interactive bits. The show runs from Feb. 10 on. From Feb. 18-27, the show schedule will be expanded, including added weekday matinees. Charles Playhouse. www.blueman.com

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS Duncan Macmillan’s play about addiction, recovery, and mental health stars Marianna Bassham as Emma, a thirtysomething actress whose turbulent journey through rehab begins with an onstage meltdown. Costarring Kadahj Bennett, Adrianne Krstansky, John Kuntz, and Nael Nacer. Also featuring Josephine Moshiri Elwood, Parker Jennings, Victor L. Shopov, Shanelle Chloe Villegas, and Sharmarke Yusuf. Directed by David R. Gammons. Feb. 11-March 5. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

MR. PARENT In this premiere of a deep-from-the-heart solo show, Maurice Emmanuel Parent explores his experiences as a teacher in the Boston Public Schools, a five-year stint that coincided with Parent’s efforts to build his acting career. “Mr. Parent” adds up to a moving, sometimes funny account of what it takes to be a teacher, what it takes to fulfill your ambitions in the theater, and, ultimately, what it takes build a life. Conceived with and directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian. Written by Melinda Lopez with Parent. Through Feb. 6. In addition, “Mr. Parent” will be streamed online from Feb. 7-20. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. For tickets to in-person performance, 617-585-5678 or www.lyricstage.com. For tickets to digital performance, www.lyricstage.com.

DON AUCOIN





Dance

SUBJECT:MATTER Ian Berg’s tap collective has made a name for itself not just with Berg’s edgy, boundary-pushing work, but in reflecting the art form’s storied past. For this Global Arts Live engagement, dancers and live musicians will perform “Songbook,” offering a fresh take on some of the classic tunes of the Great American Songbook. Feb. 5. $28-$35. Somerville Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom, Somerville. www.globalartslive.org

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS As part of its ChatterBOXtheatre series, Festival Ballet Providence revisits this audience favorite, choreographed by Nadia Yanowsky. Yes, there will be dancing bears, and Goldilocks will create lots of mischief on her search for “just right.” Feb. 5-20. $20-$25. Festival Ballet Providence Black Box Theatre, 825 Hope St., Providence. https://festivalballetprovidence.org/

SANDANCE! A JOURNEY TO THE HEART OF SAN DANCE CULTURE Global Arts Live presents a free livestream of this documentary illuminating the ancient culture of trance-healing dance in Africa’s San (Bushman) First Peoples. The documentary ranges from rehearsals in remote Kalahari villages to performances at Botswana’s Kuru Dance Festival. The screening on Facebook and YouTube is followed by a live conversation with filmmaker Richard Wicksteed. Feb. 6, 2 p.m. Free, but donations welcome. www.globalartslive.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

MARTIN PARR: TIME AND PLACE Parr, maybe best known for his pictures of British working-class holiday spots and the British holiday-makers who people them, treads an uncomfortable terrain that blurs lines between objectification, affection, and farce. He has been a towering figure in the field of street photography for decades, and this exhibition, with 135 pictures, is the first broad survey of his work in a US museum. Of special note are Parr’s pictures of Ireland over the past four decades, charting its rise from poor cousin to its British neighbor and adversary to economic powerhouse. Through June 5. McMullen Museum of Art, Boston College. 2101 Commonwealth Ave. 617-552-8587, www.bc.edu/sites/artmuseum

JEFFREY GIBSON: INFINITE INDIGENOUS QUEER LOVE Gibson’s career survey at the Brooklyn Museum in 2020 fell victim to on-again, off-again pandemic closures, so this admittedly much-smaller show is a timely second chance. Gibson, whose work blends the aesthetics and motifs of his Choctaw-Cherokee heritage with his identity as a queer man, champions resistance on both fronts, making space for his twice-marginalized self with provocative, often-spectacular pieces that span traditional fabric and textiles, sculpture, and video. Through March 13. deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln. 781-259-8355, thetrustees.org/place/decordova

CERAMICS IN THE EXPANDED FIELD Old boundaries between what used to be defined as “art” and “craft” have been eroding for at least a couple of decades now (the 2010 Whitney Biennial was a big coming-out party), and this exhibition looks to push a message through the medium: to showcase work grounded “in regional and national cultures . . . [and] its relationship to colonialism and globalization,” to help “speak to other histories that have been buried and devalued.” Through April 2. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

EACH/OTHER: MARIE WATT AND CANNUPA HANSKA LUGER Watt and Luger are two Indigenous artists whose work runs the gamut from sculpture to installation, performance to video, and across media including ceramic, wood, fabric, photography, and oil drums (to name a few). They nonetheless have a binding sensibility: collaboration and community. The 26 works in this exhibition include a large-scale new work made in concert with people all over the world whom they asked to embroider messages on scraps of fabric that they built into an outsize patchwork she-wolf. Through May 8. Peabody Essex Museum. 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, pem.org

MURRAY WHYTE

PASSING THE EDGE Incremental mark-making is like meditation: The artist focuses on each small gesture the way the meditator attends to each breath. In this show curated by Leonie Bradbury, Distinguished Curator-in-Residence at Emerson College, abstract painter Kim Carlino and landscape artists Michele Lauriat and Jane Sherrill demonstrate how small contemplative actions accumulate into ways of seeing. Through Feb. 24. Fort Point Arts Community Gallery, 300 Summer St. www.fortpointarts.org/programs/galleries/gallery-at-300-summer/

CATE McQUAID

An untitled work by Michele Lauriat from the series "Fells Woods." courtesy of the artist





EVENTS

Comedy

JESUS TREJO The Long Beach native says his father gave him the tough love treatment as a kid. “I remember once my dad telling me that I’m lazy, and if I was a Transformer I’d be a futon,” he remembers. “It’s like, who writes that on a birthday card?” Feb. 4-5, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

RAY HARRINGTON Friends once asked the comedian and “Must Content” podcast host to join them on a discount hot air balloon ride. “You will not catch me dead in a hot air balloon, let alone a discount hot air balloon,” he says. “If you want me to get in the wicker basket that runs on fire through the sky, I would like it to be the most expensive wicker basket.” Feb. 4-5, 9 p.m. $20. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

THE BLACK COMEDY EXPLOSION Jonathon Gates hosts one of Boston’s longest-running stand-up shows every Wednesday at Slade’s. This week’s featured comedians are Trev Houston and Rief Johnson, music by DJwADE. Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. $15-$90. Slade’s Bar & Grill, 958 Tremont St. 617-590-8334, www.sladesbarandgrill.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

PRESSED 100TH STORE GRAND OPENING Juice and health food store Pressed is opening its 100th location right in Fenway, and they’re celebrating with free juice, free merch, and a chance to meet Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez! Feb. 5, 7:45-11 a.m. Free. Pressed Fenway, 148 Brookline Ave. facebook.com

WINTER CARNIVAL 2022 Spend a few days in Lincoln with this action-packed annual carnival. For winter lovers there’s snow bowling and snow soccer and so much more, plus some Sunday s’mores for anyone sick of the cold. Feb. 4-6, Free; additional costs for select events. Lincoln. lincolnrec.com

VIRTUAL ICE FISHING CLINIC Are you tired of winter? Do you just want to drive the Oldsmobile out to some majestic New England lake and walk away with fresh trout for supper? You’ll still have to wait a few months, but in the meantime you can learn how to ice-fish with MassWildlife. Feb. 8, 6-7 p.m. Free. Virtual. eventbrite.com

SAM TROTTENBERG















