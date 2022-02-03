Amazon is raising Prime fee $20 to $139, first jump since 2018

Amazon.com Inc. is raising the annual fee for its Prime subscription service in the U.S. by $20 to $139, the first such increase since 2018.

For new Prime members, the price change will go into effect on Feb. 18 and will apply to current subscribers who renew after March 25, the company said Thursday in a statement as it reported fourth-quarter results. Amazon also raised its Prime monthly subscription to $14.99 from $12.99.

The shares surged post-market on the news.