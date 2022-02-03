BASE founder Robert Lewis Jr. taking top job at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston

Lewis is leaving his job at the Roxbury organization that he founded and led to run a much larger nonprofit that — like The BASE — is geared toward using athletics to prepare kids for success. The BASE board informed supporters Wednesday night that Lewis will step down at the end of February, to become president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston on March 14. BASE chief organization officer Stephanie Monteiro-Merritt will become its interim president after Lewis leaves.

After hitting home runs at The BASE for the past nine years, Robert Lewis Jr. will soon step up to the plate for a new team: the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston.

Lewis is essentially replacing Joshua Kraft in the Boys and Girls Clubs role, after Kraft stepped down in late 2020 to work with The Kraft Group to oversee his family’s philanthropic ventures. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston originally hired David Ambroz, a former Walt Disney Television executive, to take the role about a year ago but he left in the fall and now works for Amazon in California.

For Lewis, this new job is an opportunity to help even more kids in the city, with a broader organization and a bigger platform. For The BASE, his departure is an opportunity for a nonprofit to build its own identity without its charismatic founder at the helm.

“Over the years, we have built this incredible team,” Lewis said. “I feel like the time was right to put The BASE in the hands [of that] team, to move forward. My commitment has always been, how do we have an impact on our young folks? The Boys and Girls Clubs is one of the biggest games in town when it comes to serving the community.”

Lewis left The Boston Foundation nearly a decade ago to launch The BASE, aiming to build confidence among kids through baseball. It was a natural extension of his work with the Boston Astros youth baseball program.

“Being an African American from Boston, ... I’ve been fortunate in my career to move forward,” Lewis said. “Your ZIP Code, your socioeconomic background shouldn’t hold you back.”

Today, with a $3.7 million budget and a full-time staff of 14, The BASE has grown to encompass girls’ softball, basketball, robotics, and other afterschool activities. Lewis has become well-known in the city’s business community, a trait that will undoubtedly be helpful as he seeks volunteers and donations in his new gig. (Lewis is expected to remain involved with The BASE as a coach and mentor.)

Dave Johnson, the chair of the Boys and Girls Clubs board, said his organization has a budget of around $25 million, and a staff of 250 full- and part-timers, spread across nine locations in Boston and Chelsea. He said Lewis is a natural for the job, given his long track record of nonprofit leadership roles serving families and children in Boston.

“He has a deep understanding of the communities we serve,” said Johnson, a partner at consulting firm Bain & Co. “He’s going to inspire and energize our staff, our members, our supporters, and our partners.”

Johnson declined to disclose the salary being offered to Lewis, a figure that will eventually become public because of disclosure rules for nonprofits. Joshua Kraft earned a salary of $346,000 in his last year on the job, according to documents filed with the state attorney general’s office.

Lewis is getting a number of accolades from high-profile figures as he embarks on the new job. Governor Charlie Baker, for example, said in a statement that his leadership “will open new doors” for the Boys and Girls Clubs, while UMass president Marty Meehan said that “there is no person more passionate and dedicated to the success of Boston’s young people” than Lewis.

From his perspective, Lewis views the new job as one more way he can try to make Boston a leader in “urban success,” much in the way it is a leader in life sciences and academics.

“This is that moment in time,” Lewis said. “If we can’t do this in Boston, where else is this going to happen in America?”

