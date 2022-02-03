Boston Dynamics robot makes an appearance in Sam Adams’ Super Bowl commercial

The yellow robot will appear in a Boston Beer Co. commercial alongside the “Your Cousin From Boston” character to promote the Wicked IPA Party Pack from Samuel Adams.

Spot, Boston Dynamics’ four-legged robot dog, learned a new trick ahead of the Super Bowl: How to pour a beer.

Here’s a teaser for the commercial, which will air Feb. 13:

Representatives from Waltham-based Boston Dynamics and Boston Beer offered the media an early look at the full commercial, as well as a demonstration of the new trick, during an event at the Sam Adams Boston Taproom in Boston on Thursday.

Keith Robinson, right, shows off Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

It’s not the first time “Your Cousin From Boston” or Spot have appeared in Super Bowl commercials, although it will be their first video together.

Boston Beer ran a Super Bowl commercial for Sam Adams last year that poked fun at the Budweiser Clydesdale horses — “Your Cousin From Boston” let them loose. Two years ago, Spot was seen inspecting an energy facility during a commercial for Florida Power & Light.

Boston Dynamics agile mobile robot, Spot, pours a beer during a demonstration at the Samuel Adams Boston Taproom. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

This year’s commercial could gin up interest in Sam Adams 12-packs, which go for about $16, or in beer-pouring robots. Boston Dynamics started selling Spot for about $75,000 in 2020.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.