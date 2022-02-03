Facebook owner Meta set for $180 billion wipeout, biggest in market history

Meta Platforms Inc. ranks among the top two holdings of long-only active equity funds, putting them on the front line of what could be one of the worst one-day stock tumbles in history.

The Facebook parent plunged more than 20 percent in early U.S. trading on the back of poor earnings results, meaning it could be on track to lose about $180 billion in market value when cash trading begins.

That looks like bad news for large-cap fundamental funds which oversee more than $1 trillion of assets. This collection of retail and mutual funds generally underweights megacaps, but Meta is one of the exceptions, according to Wells Fargo. The company was one of their largest overweights coming into the year, strategists at the bank said.