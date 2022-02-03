Meta plunges and sets off Wall Street’s worst drop in nearly a year

Meta said Wednesday that changes made last year by Apple that made it harder for apps to track iPhone users’ digital habits would cost it about $10 billion in ad revenue this year. The privacy features that Apple added are a blow to advertisers, who would track consumers’ online behavior and use data to target them with pitches for products they might be interested in.

The losses weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which fell 3.7 percent. The broader S&P 500 declined about 2.4 percent. It was that index’s biggest one-day decline since February 2021.

Stocks on Wall Street tumbled Thursday, with Meta, the parent company of Facebook, leading the way with a drop of 26.4 percent, a loss that erased more than $250 billion off its market value, the biggest collapse in value in US stock market history.

The company’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said that it was having trouble competing with TikTok, the short-video app, and that Facebook lost users globally for the first time. The company spent $10 billion building augmented and virtual reality hardware as it changes its focus to the metaverse, a theoretical vision for the internet.

But, in after-hours trading, Snap soared 56 percent and and Pinterest jumped 17 percent after their earnings indicated that Meta’s results didn’t augur a broader slowdown in social media. In regular trading Snap had closed down 24 percent and Pinterest lost 10 percent.

“If a company like Facebook comes out saying it has a significant earning die-down, it’s going to impact the stock perhaps more than other companies that are more reliant on economic growth,” said Saira Malik, chief investment officer at Nuveen, a global investment manager. “Technology companies are very reliant on their own structural growth drivers, so if those start to go away or fade, it’s going to be an issue on the stock.”

The sentiment over Meta’s discouraging earnings went beyond social media companies. Shares of Apple, Microsoft, and Google were all lower Thursday.

Amazon fell 7.8 percent before its earnings report. The five biggest tech companies, including Facebook, account for about 20 percent of the S&P 500′s value, meaning their declines have a stronger effect on the index.

Technology stocks — which have proved sensitive to changing views on interest rates — have already been contending with a sell-off since the start of the year. Traders are feeling discouraged to invest in riskier assets, like stocks, because higher interest rates impede the potential for larger returns in the future. The S&P 500 is down about 6.1 percent this year.

Also lower Thursday was Spotify, which tumbled 16.8 percent after the company said it expected subscriber growth to slow in 2022 and said it would “no longer plan to issue annual guidance.” The audio streaming platform said it did not expect the number of premium users to be affected by the controversy over accusations that its most popular personality, Joe Rogan, had used his podcast to spread misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

The sell-off Thursday ended a four-day rebound for stocks, which had been bouncing back from a plunge in January. That drop had more to do with concerns about the economy, and what higher interest rates mean for businesses, consumers and stock investors — as the Federal Reserve gears up to start increasing borrowing costs to cool down inflation.

On the economic front, the Labor Department reported another dip in initial jobless claims Thursday, falling 23,000 to 238,000 last week. The data signals the Omicron wave is receding.

But the major economic news for the week will be the jobs report Friday, which will offer a more detailed look at hiring in January — when the latest coronavirus wave was at its most disruptive. Highlighting the uncertainty around this month’s report, forecasts range from a gain of 250,000 jobs during the month to a loss of 400,000.

“The surge in COVID cases is expected to result in a decline in payroll employment in January,” Nancy Vanden Houten, an economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a note. “But we expect the interruption in the labor market recovery to be short-lived.” The forecasting and research group expects a loss of 45,000 jobs in January.

European stock indexes also fell Thursday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 down 1.8 percent. The European Central Bank bank said Thursday that it would keep interest rates unchanged, as inflation rises at its fastest pace in three decades. The annual inflation rate rose to 5.4 percent in December, and many traders believe rate increases are necessary to cool down rising prices.

Separately, the Bank of England raised interest rates Thursday, in efforts to cool down persistent inflation, after the bank raised interest rates in December for the first time in 3 1/2 years.

Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report.