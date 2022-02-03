N. Ireland 1st minister quits amid battle over Brexit checks

The Brexit deal is roiling Northern Ireland once again because of disagreements over language designed to keep trade flowing on the island of Ireland. Under the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, the UK agreed to inspect some goods entering Northern Ireland from England, Scotland, and Wales. That angered many in Northern Ireland because it creates a barrier between the region and other parts of the UK.

Paul Givan stepped aside after one of his ministers tried to block the inspection of goods arriving from other parts of the UK — a move that violates the Brexit agreement between Britain and the European Union.

LONDON — Northern Ireland’s First Minister resigned Thursday as tensions over Britain’s departure from the European Union triggered a fresh political crisis in the region.

“Our institutions are being tested once again,’’ Givan said as he resigned. They have “been impacted by the agreement made by the United Kingdom government and the European Union, which created the Northern Ireland Protocol,” he said.

Northern Ireland is governed by a power-sharing executive created by agreements that ended decades of sectarian conflict in the region. Givan was a representative of the largest party of voters who want to retain close ties to Britain, the Democratic Unionist Party. He shared power with Michelle O’Neill, the deputy first minister who represents Sinn Fein, which seeks to strengthen links to the Republic of Ireland.

Under the Good Friday agreement, the first minister and deputy first minister have equal powers and one cannot be in place without the other.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald immediately called for new elections for the Northern Ireland Assembly. Elections are scheduled to be held in May.

“We cannot stagger on in the months ahead without a functioning executive, and Sinn Fein will not facilitate this," McDonald said.

Brandon Lewis, the British government’s Northern Ireland secretary, described Givan’s decision as “extremely disappointing.”

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, a member of the Democratic Unionist Party, ignited the crisis Wednesday when he ordered his staff to stop the inspections, saying they had not been authorized by the region’s power-sharing government.

Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney, said Poots’s decision was “effectively a breach of international law” because the protocol is part of an international treaty. The republic is an EU member, and the Northern Ireland frontier is the bloc’s only land border with the UK.

“To deliberately frustrate obligations under that treaty would be a very serious matter indeed,” Coveney told Irish lawmakers late Wednesday. “It’s essentially playing politics with legal obligations.”

In a statement, Northern Ireland Chamber President Paul Murnaghan and Chief Executive Ann McGregor said Givan’s resignation “effectively paralyzes the executive, leaving legislation and decision making in limbo.”

“Combined with the directive to suspend checks at ports, this decision creates an unsustainable level of uncertainty for businesses, at a time when they need support and stability,” the chamber said. “It also has the potential to seriously damage local and international business confidence.”

“It’s almost like an act of political vandalism,” said Sorcha Eastwood, an Alliance Party councilor in Lagan Valley. Collapsing the assembly will be “incredibly damaging to them and it would be incredibly damaging to Northern Ireland, denying people of the solutions that can really change their lives and protect them.”

The EU also said the move is unhelpful and removes a necessary condition for Northern Ireland to access the bloc’s single market.

“According to our information, officials in Northern Ireland continue to carry out checks on goods coming to Northern Ireland,” EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in a statement Thursday evening after a videoconference with UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss. “It is essential that this remains the case.”

Sefcovic and Truss will meet again on Feb. 11 to discuss their broader post-Brexit dispute.

Mairead McGuinness, the Irish politician who serves as the European Commissioner for financial services, told RTE she also planned to speak with Truss and Sefcovic later Thursday.

“It’s very unhelpful,” she said. “We’re working tirelessly with the UK to find solutions.”

Material from Bloomberg News was included in this report.