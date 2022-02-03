NOBULL signs big lease in old Boston Globe building

The company’s space will include an “experiential retail” component and office space with separate enclaves for training and digital content production.

Boston sportswear brand NOBULL will make a cross-town move to Morrissey Boulevard by November, marking one of the largest new office leases in the city since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The company has agreed to lease 96,000 square feet in The BEAT, an industrial-style office building along the Southeast Expressway in Dorchester that housed Globe journalists until 2017.

The former headquarters of the Boston Globe is finally in for a new tenant.

“We were born in Boston,” NOBULL cofounder Marcus Wilson said. “Keeping our headquarters here and moving into the old Boston Globe building feels right, considering its rich history.”

Nearly two years into the pandemic, Wilson said NOBULL has outgrown its downtown office at 105 South St. The company employs around 170 people today — more than three times its count in March 2020. When workers return to the office full-time, a larger physical space will support company culture, he added.

Because of pandemic restrictions, no more than 10 employees currently occupy the office at once.

“It’s about creating an environment where people want to spend time,” Wilson said. “Zoom has been great as it relates to the pandemic. But it’s made us cherish being together.”

Redevelopment of the 700,000 square-foot building that long housed the Globe’s offices and printing press has been underway since Burlington-based Nordblom Co. purchased it for $81 million in 2017. They planned a mix of creative and industrial-oriented office space on the buildings vast floorplates, and large-scale amenities including roof decks, a food hall and an on-site brewpub. Talks with potential tenants have been off-and-on for several years but slowed during the pandemic.

Last year, the biotech arm of Beacon Capital Partners invested in the project with a plan to target “life-science, medical and high-tech” tenants — along with more traditional companies like NOBULL — according to the Boston Business Journal. NOBULL is their first signed lease, though the developers are also in talks with biotech-focused venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering about space for its portfolio companies, the BBJ reported in December.

The developers also last month shared plans at a community meeting for a new six-story life science office building, to be built on the 16-acre site’s vast parking lot, according to the Dorchester Reporter. Such meetings are often a precursor to filing formal plans with the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

NOBULL joins a list of local athletic brands that have recently announced major moves. In 2018, sports apparel giant Reebok moved from Canton to an open office-style workplace in the Seaport. This summer, Puma followed suit with new headquarters in Somerville’s Assembly Row. And wearable fitness-tech maker Whoop has leased high-profile new office space in Kenmore Square, near Fenway Park and on the route of the Boston Marathon.

NOBULL cofounders Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer. NOBULL

Wilson and Schaeffer — both former Reebok executives — founded NOBULL in 2015 to sell athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The brand replaced Reebok as the title sponsor for the CrossFit Games last year and partners with several professional athletes, including New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Before moving to near South Station, NOBULL was based out of Hingham. Cofounder Michael Schaeffer said NOBULL will also continue to operate its small design office in Stowe, Vt.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.