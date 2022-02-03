US jobless claims decline for second week as Omicron eases

Continuing claims for state benefits fell to 1.63 million in the week ended Jan. 22.

Initial unemployment claims decreased by 23,000 to 238,000 in the week ended Jan. 29, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate called for 245,000 applications in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Applications for state unemployment benefits fell for a second week, partially unwinding a recent spike in claims as the Omicron wave withdraws.

In Massachusetts, about 5,977 individuals filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, down about 1,415 from the previous week, according to the Labor Department.

Applications nationwide continued to decline after a surge in recent weeks amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country. Claims have largely been falling in the past year, and layoffs are at a record low as companies are desperate to retain and attract talent amid ongoing labor shortages.

The claims data come ahead of the government’s monthly employment report Friday, which is forecast to show the nation added 150,000 jobs in January. A separate report Wednesday showed that payrolls at US companies fell by 301,000 last month, the most since April 2020, according to ADP Research Institute.

On an unadjusted basis, claims decreased to 257,002 last week. Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois were states registering the biggest decreases in unadjusted claims. Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Indiana posted the largest increases in applications.

Diti Kohli of the Globe staff contributed to this report.