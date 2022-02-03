US jobless claims decline for second week as Omicron eases

Applications for US state unemployment insurance fell for a second week, partially unwinding a recent spike in claims as the omicron wave withdraws.

Initial unemployment claims decreased by 23,000 to 238,000 in the week ended Jan. 29, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate called for 245,000 applications in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Continuing claims for state benefits fell to 1.63 million in the week ended Jan. 22.