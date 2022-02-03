CambridgeSide to host Black-owned business pop-up market

There are plenty of local ways to celebrate Black History Month — a shopping spree just happens to be one of them.
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the CambridgeSide mall will host a Black-owned small business pop-up market Feb. 11-13. The event is in partnership with J. Perry Fine Art, which will also be one of the vendors at the event.
Head to level two of the shopping center to find the merchants — 16 have been announced so far, with more to come, according to the CambridgeSide website — selling everything from candles to beauty products to knitted accessories.
“On behalf of J. Perry Fine Art and all our talented vendors, we thank CambridgeSide for the opportunity to be a part of this market,” said James Perry of J. Perry Fine Art, in a Thursday press release. “It’s a wonderful way for our community to support talented local businesses of color.”
At the event, you can expect to find accessories and trinkets from Brockton-based Wishes and Nostalgia, sweet smells from Vinscents Candle Co., beauty products from Eclectic Perx, cozy hats from Mavourneen Knits, and jewelry from Waisted by Yaya, to name a few.
The event will run 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, and noon-6 p.m. on Feb. 13.
