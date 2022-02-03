CambridgeSide to host Black-owned business pop-up market

There are plenty of local ways to celebrate Black History Month — a shopping spree just happens to be one of them.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the CambridgeSide mall will host a Black-owned small business pop-up market Feb. 11-13. The event is in partnership with J. Perry Fine Art, which will also be one of the vendors at the event.

Head to level two of the shopping center to find the merchants — 16 have been announced so far, with more to come, according to the CambridgeSide website — selling everything from candles to beauty products to knitted accessories.