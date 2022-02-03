Italy is a cut above for this hairstylist to the stars

Favorite vacation destination? Italy because I get to immerse myself into the culture and feel closer to my heritage. I love Sorrento on the Amalfi Coast. It’s three hours from where my dad’s from and it feels like home.

Jana Rago, owner of Jana Rago Studios on Newbury Street, has styled hair for everyone from models Gigi Hadid to Kendall Jenner to Emily Ratajkowski and is a regular at the New York, Paris, and Milan fashion weeks. Rago also takes care of the locks of local celebrities and those who are in town filming movies, pilots, commercials, etc. But ask Rago, 40, to divulge their names, and mum’s the word since discretion, she said, is one of the secrets to her success. “We keep everything very private,” she said, adding that she and her fellow stylists also make the salon “a very homey environment so everyone feels comfortable.” The New Hampshire native, who was raised in the Lakes Region, worked for Acote Salon on Newbury Street for 20 years before opening her business three years ago. And while owning her own salon and traveling for fashion shows and other events keeps Rago busy, when she can travel for pleasure, it is Italy that calls her name. We caught up with Rago, who lives in the Seaport District with her boyfriend, Brad Satz, an entrepreneur, and their nearly 3-year-old red lab, Lukie, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Stuffed zucchini flowers, stuffed artichokes, or frutti di mare. Honestly, any kind of seafood from the coast of Italy. I love to pair the local wines with different dishes.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I would love to travel to Thailand to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary. They are my favorite animals and I would love to do something positive for them.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? Sk2 hydrating cream and the R=CO Skyline dry shampoo. Those are essential to my day-to-day routine, but especially while traveling.

Aisle or window? Window because I don’t necessarily love to fly, but it makes it easier when I get to take in the views.

Favorite childhood travel memory? I had the opportunity 20 years ago to go to Rome, Italy, with my father, who grew up there, and compete in an international hair competition. It was really special to share that experience with him and spend some quality time just the two of us.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? I love to shop in different countries and go into all the little shops and markets. I’m always on the lookout for a snow globe for my twin sister, Lea.

Best travel tip? Pack light because you almost always find new clothes or accessories while you are there.

JULIET PENNINGTON