Maine celebrates winter, Newport enjoys the spotlight, and Arches slows the flow of tourists

Break free from winter doldrums in Portland at the second annual Carnaval Maine 2022, Fire and Ice (Feb. 17-26). This 10-day extravaganza features live music, art installations, light shows, rail jam competition by Sunday River, Fire and Ice Gala, ice and snow sculptures, food trucks, and fan-favorite Bites and Brews, where award-winning chefs and craft brewers collaborate on made-in-Maine pairings. Kid-friendly activities include a fun zone with activities including a snowshoe obstacle course, bean boot toss, face painting, and more. In the evening, popular regional and national bands turn up the volume for adults. Proof of vaccination or negative rapid test results required for entry. General admission from $15; Bites & Brews (21+ only) $65; Fire and Ice Gala (a benefit for WinterKids) $100. www.carnavalme.com

Fans of HBO's new period drama "The Gilded Age" who want to visit some actual locations where scenes were filmed last year should plan a trip to Newport Mansions.

LIFESTYLES OF THE RICH AND GILDED

Fans of HBO’s new period drama “The Gilded Age” who want to visit some actual locations where scenes were filmed last year should plan a trip to Newport Mansions. While set primarily in New York City, a number of The Preservation Society of Newport County’s historic house museums were included in the drama, including the opulent interiors and exteriors of The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, Rosecliff, Chateau-sur-Mer and Hunter House. Engaging audio tours in The Breakers are designed to bring to life the stories of people who lived and worked in what were the “summer cottages” of a new wealthy class of people with names like Vanderbilt, Morgan, Ford, Carnegie, and Rockefeller. Breakers tickets: adult $25; youth ages 6-17 $8. 401-847-1000, www.newportmansions.org/gilded-age

Celebrate Black History Month with a trip to Memphis, a city where Black history can be experienced in historical sites, museums, recording studios packed with music history, and more. Not to be missed is The National Civil Rights Museum.

HONORING BLACK HISTORY AND CIVIL RIGHTS

Celebrate Black History Month with a trip to Memphis, a city where Black history can be experienced in historical sites, museums, recording studios packed with music history, and more. Not to be missed is The National Civil Rights Museum, created to share the cultures and lessons from the American Civil Rights Movement through artifacts, films, oral histories and interactive media. A special exhibit, “Outside the Lorraine: A Photographic Journey to a Sacred Place,” showcases more than 90 photos by the artist David Katzenstein. (The title references the historic Lorraine Hotel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.) On display through April 4 (www.civilrightsmuseum.org). Stylish accommodations in Memphis can be found at the centrally located Hu. Hotel, with 110 rooms and lively rooftop bar offering craft cocktails and sweeping view of the Mighty Lights Show over the Mississippi River. Rates from $135. 901-333-1200, huhotelmemphis.com

Those planning to visit Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, this year will have to navigate new admission protocols.

PLAN AHEAD FOR ARCHES NATIONAL PARK VISIT

Those planning to visit Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, this year will have to navigate new admission protocols designed to relieve overcrowding, including a timed-entry program (running from April 3 to Oct. 3) that opens three months in advance. For example, visitors who hope to go to the park in May will need to reserve a slot in February. A small number of last-minute tickets will be available every day for the following day. For reservations, visit www.recreation.gov/timed-entry/10088426. Another strategy is to leave the car behind and visit the park under the guidance of a professional tour operator. The timed-entry program does not apply to those who have concessions contracts such as Moab Adventure Center, a tour company offering daily morning and sunset discovery adventures. Adults $91; ages 5-12 $81. 866-904-1163, www.moabadventurecenter.com/arches-national-park

If visiting Bhutan is on your bucket list, a new opportunity debuts in April when international tourists will be able to walk the historic and sacred Trans Bhutan Trail for the first time in 60 years.

SACRED PILGRIM TRAIL REOPENS

If visiting Bhutan is on your bucket list, a new opportunity debuts in April when international tourists will be able to walk the historic and sacred Trans Bhutan Trail for the first time in 60 years. Following two years of extensive restoration, the Kingdom of Bhutan will open the ancient route for tourism and adventure while simultaneously providing much-needed economic benefits to rural communities along the way. Tourism company G Adventures has been selected by the Bhutan Canada Foundation, the nonprofit that led the restoration of the trail, to be the first group adventure operator. Two active trekking itineraries can now be booked, an 11-day Camp the Trans Bhutan Trail trip, which features camping and homestays, and a 12-day Highlights of the Trans Bhutan Trail itinerary with accommodation in homestays, locally-owned guest houses and hotels. From $3,149. 800-676-6230, www.gadventures.com/search/?destinations=Bhutan

LumiCharge LD, a compact four-in-one voice-controlled lamp, universal phone dock, and Bluetooth speaker. Handout

LET THERE BE LIGHT

Frequent travelers will want to check out LumiCharge LD, a compact four-in-one voice-controlled lamp, universal phone dock, and Bluetooth speaker. Weighing less than 2 pounds, it is easy to tuck into your suitcase with other necessary travel gear. The lamp has a cradle for fast wireless charging, and USB plug in the back to charge two phones at once. LED light colors and brightness can be controlled with any voice-assistant device or mobile app. Take a call or listen to music with the built-in Bluetooth speaker. Optional rechargeable battery allows you to take your music and light outdoors, making it a perfect camping accessory. $45. thelumicharge.com/products/lumicharge-ld-desk-lamp-wireless-speaker-voice-controlled-led-and-phone-charger

