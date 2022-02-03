fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mark Wahlberg thinks Tom Brady’s story could make a great movie. And he wants to play Bill Belichick.

By Globe StaffUpdated February 3, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Actor Mark Wahlberg is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, July 15, 2021.Richard Drew/Associated Press

Lots of Patriots fans are feeling bruised by Tom Brady’s farewell this week, but one local celeb couldn’t be happier for him.

In fact, actor Mark Wahlberg has a long list of gifts in mind for the GOAT.

“I’m going to get him a gift certificate to Wahlburgers. I’m going to get him a Wahlberg Chevrolet at cost,” the “Ted” star told Variety’s Marc Malkin in a new interview.

“I’m going to get him a one way ticket back to New England,” Wahlberg quipped. “Maybe you could play one more year.”

Good luck with that, Marky Mark. From the sound of it, TB12 may be headed to sunny Miami, where he and Gisele reportedly own some sweet waterfront property on Indian Creek Island, according to the New York Post. It’ll just the place to tool around on his new yacht. The freezing rain and sleet of Boston? That’s all in the rear view.

But the Brady legend? That’s just getting started, and the actor apparently thinks it could be fodder for the big screen.

“I could play his uncle,” Wahlberg told Variety. An even better idea? “I would love to play Bill Belichick.”






