A seasoned chef opens South Boston’s Lenox Sophia; Dorchester’s Anh Hong gets a second chance

Coming soon : Dorchester Vietnamese restaurant Anh Hong (291 Adams St.), which announced plans to close several weeks ago, is coming back. It will hopefully reopen by Tuesday, Feb. 15, as part of neighboring restaurant Pho Hoa (1370 Dorchester Ave.).

“There are three major Vietnamese restaurants in [the neighborhood], and Anh Hong is one of them. We all mean so much to the community. Nobody wants anyone to go out of business. We want Fields Corner to be a Vietnamese dining destination,” says Tam Le.

Look for longtime Anh Hong staples on the menu, such as seven-course beef, fish, and hot pot options.

In Wellesley, the Linden Square development (161-231 Linden St.) plans to house Asian fusion restaurant Karma, Oath Pizza, and Tatte Bakery, with a rollout starting this spring.

Openings: Harvard Square’s Wusong Road (112 Mt. Auburn St.) opens its downstairs Hong Kong-style deli serving barbecue rice plates; their upstairs dining room, with tiki and American-style Chinese, launched in December. Order those plates with Shanghainese braised pork, ma po tofu, five-spice brisket, or teriyaki chicken.

In South Boston, Lenox Sophia takes over the old KO Catering & Pies space (87 A St.). Chef-owner Shi Mei wasn’t always in the restaurant world: He started out at Whole Foods as a financial analyst, then detoured to Johnson & Wales University for culinary school. From there, he landed a position as a saucier at the acclaimed French Laundry in northern California. Locally, he’s worked at Asta, Buttonwood, MIDA, and Whaling in Oklahoma.

This project has been in the works for a while. In a 2019 Globe interview, he described the restaurant as “fine dining without the sticker shock.” Enjoy sunchoke tagliatelle, cod in dashi broth, and roasted chicken in ramp vinaigrette. No liquor license as yet. Visit Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m.

The interior of Alcove, across from North Station. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Reincarnations: Piedmontese hideaway Erbaluce in Bay Village was a romantic favorite until closing in 2018, with owner Charles Draghi departing with an open-ended farewell: “With Boston’s untenable rent situation, the impossibility of acquiring a liquor license, and the staffing issues that currently plague our industry, we are uncertain what our next step will be, or when it may happen,” he signed off at the time. Where to find him? Where to find his signature carbonara?

Happily, the chef has resurfaced at Alcove (50 Lovejoy Wharf), offering Erbaluce’s carbonara with guanciale and plenty of parmesan, as well as New England seafood dishes.

Brunch: Grana at the newly refurbished Langham, Boston (250 Franklin St.) opens for brunch on Saturday, Feb. 5. Get a three-course, $72 menu with polenta waffles, arancini, braised short rib Benedict, a medley of pastries, frittata, and more.

Deals: South Boston’s Publico (11 Dorchester St.) celebrates its fifth anniversary with $5 bar snacks on weekdays through February: arancini, oysters, zucchini chips, yucca fries, and coffee with a bag of house-made Nutella doughnuts.

