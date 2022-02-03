A visit to the other Florida keys — let’s call them ‘the Gulf Coast Keys,’ shall we?

To all of you doubters and disbelievers, I’m doing it. This is a story about the other Florida Keys, the Gulf Coast Keys — Lido Key, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and even Casey Key. I’m officially calling them the Gulf Coast Keys because they are in Florida, they are located on the Gulf of Mexico, and they are Keys. Am I missing something? Can we all agree on Gulf Coast Keys?

Whenever I told Floridians that I was writing a story about the othe r Florida Keys, the Gulf Coast Keys, my plan was met with universal disdain and scowls. A bartender in Sarasota sternly snapped, “No one calls them the Gulf Coast Keys!” A guide on a kayak tour just laughed at the idea. My husband, a native Floridian, looked at me with an expression that read “Why did I marry this guy?” when I told him about the premise of this story.

There are differences, I’m talking Grand Canyon-size differences, between the Gulf Coast Keys and the Atlantic Keys. For the purposes of this story, the Atlantic Keys is my new name for the Keys located at the southernmost tip of the continental United States. The most important of these differences are the beaches. There are beaches in the Atlantic Keys, but does anyone go to Key West for the beach?

In comparison, the long stretches of beach on the Gulf Keys are exquisite. The beach at Siesta Key, the most popular of the Keys, was ranked the top beach in the country in 2020 based on TripAdvisor reviews (it somehow dropped to 17 last year). In 2016, the beach received a $21 million makeover with new paths, promenades, and restrooms. It’s actually cruel to compare the Gulf and Atlantic beaches. The Gulf Keys sport beaches that are wide with powdery white sand and breathtaking sunsets. Yes, you get sunsets in the Atlantic Keys, but I think the sunsets in the Gulf Keys are just a scooch more stunning. Maybe it’s all the white sand?

My first Gulf Key sunset came while riding a bike on the beach at Siesta Key. I went through a company called Sarasota Bike Tours. For $75, I rode with a group through the sand for two hours on an electric bike with chunky tires. I picked the one week that Florida was having one of those inconvenient January cold snaps to visit, and my hands were freezing. I tried to focus on the scenery rather than the imaginary frostbite in my fingers. An Amish family perched on a lifeguard hut waved as our beach cycling caravan passed. Another key difference (word play intended) is that the Gulf Keys have an Amish community. I’m pretty sure the Atlantic Keys are lacking an Amish village.

A lifeguard station at sunset on Siesta Key in Florida. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

I did not see any Amish on my next stop, which was a restaurant and bar in Siesta Key called the Cottage. I tagged along with a pair of couples I met on the bike ride. They took pity on me and my blue fingers and invited me to dinner.

Siesta Key is the party hub of the Gulf Keys. There are restaurants and bars, and it gets lively at night. You know a place has a scene (said with air quotes) when MTV sets a reality show there, and, surprise, MTV has a show called “Siesta Key.” Naturally it focuses on the drama-filled lives of ridiculously wealthy 20-somethings who drink champagne for breakfast. After watching the episode where Kelsey and Juliette have a falling out over designing bikinis, my interest waned. OK, truth be told it waned long before, but the exterior nature shots are pretty.

Siesta Key has eight miles of beaches, and you can bike most of it, but there are plenty of bike trails in nearby towns that are well-kept and easy to navigate. Try the Venetian Waterway Park Trail, Legacy Trail, or the bike paths at Oscar Scherer State Park and Myakka River State Park. Cycling is a good way to get the lay of the land, and because it’s Florida, there are no pesky hills.

My preferred Key (sorry Siesta) was Lido Key. Unlike Siesta, there was no Daiquiri Deck or Cafe Gabbiano, so I couldn’t get sloshed at happy hour the way that I did in Siesta. The 15-acre Lido Beach has all the white quartz sand of Siesta, but fewer people. Also, there’s no MTV show named after Lido Key, so you know there’s less drama. The beach extends to the mangrove bays, which is where I found my next activity.

I was warned before I got into a kayak and paddled through the mangroves that the chances of seeing marine mammals would be thin that day. A cold snap tends to send them to warmer water, so the guide on my journey was apologetic. Hopeful, but apologetic. In three hours of paddling through channels and mangroves, there were no manatees to see. I had to wait until I went to the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota to finally see one. Even without dolphins and with a chill in the air, it was a peaceful afternoon. Our very small group (myself and two others), had the area to ourselves and we leisurely paddled, watched birds, and laughed as we clumsily attempted to navigate through the trees.

Tour guide guide Skye Heyden shows kayakers a starfish in a mangrove on Lido Key. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

My home base during the Gulf Keys exploration was Sarasota, which was close to some Keys, and not so close to others. But Sarasota has its own set of attractions that offer a break when it’s too cold or rainy to go to the beach. In my case that was almost every day, so I welcomed these activities. If you know anything about Sarasota, you know it was a circus town. It was the winter home of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The legacy of the circus is the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. My assumption was that “museum of art” meant there would be a few old circus posters and perhaps some paintings of clowns (shudder). But the Ringling Museum of Art is the real deal. Its collection includes more than 28,000 works from ancient periods through the 21st century. It’s massive.

The art museum dwarfs the small circus museum, which contains some artifacts, animal cages, a train car, and an old ticket booth.

Old sideshow posters used to advertise curiosities at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Fla. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

My other favorite spot for stepping away from the beach was the 10-plus acre Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. The city garden was insanely peaceful during my visit. It sits on the bay, and highlights plants and trees from different regions of the world.

Whenever the sun came out, I would make sure I was in the Keys as much as possible. I had spent most of my time targeting specific destinations, but had not yet driven the length of the Gulf Keys the way I often do the Atlantic Keys. So, I jumped in the car and started north at Longboat Key. I ate lunch at the very posh Shore Longboat Key restaurant and then began my drive south toward Venice Beach. What I began to notice was that the most prominent feature of these Keys were the McMansions. So many McMansions. Aside from Siesta, Lido, and Saint Armands Key, there wasn’t as much as I had hoped for. There were some additional beaches and state parks, but did I mention the McMansions? It’s almost as if they were an invasive species, choking the natural surroundings.

After extensive research, my conclusion is that the Atlantic Keys have little in common with the Gulf Keys. I loved the white sand beaches, the accommodations were less expensive, and Sarasota was fun. Unlike its Atlantic counterpart, the Gulf Keys are less cohesive. It’s almost as if they should no longer be called the Gulf Coast Keys. Perhaps the Floridians were correct? Nah. I’m too stubborn to admit such a thing, so to me, they will always be the Gulf Coast Keys.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.