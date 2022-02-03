Abandoned dog in Avon recovers from injuries and is ready for adoption

Yennifer, a pitbull who is around two years old, was found alongside a male pitbull in Avon on Dec. 17, according to the statement.

One of two dogs that were found abandoned at D.W. Field Park in Avon in December is ready for a new home, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said in a statement Thursday.

Yennifer was one of two dogs found abandoned in Avon in December.

When the Animal Rescue League of Boston, or ARL, found her, she was emaciated, weighing in at less than 40 pounds, had abrasions on her body, and was “terribly frightened,” the statement said. Over the last month, the ARL said she’s been recovering in a foster home.

Advertisement

“Yennifer was placed in a loving foster home, to allow time for her body to heal, and ARL’s shelter medicine team put her on a re-feeding plan, to ensure a slow, but steady weight gain,” the statement said.

And after gaining more than six pounds, the ARL announced Thursday that “she is ready to find her new loving family.”

Her adoption site described her as “a velcro dog, in the best way possible.”

“She is a dog that loves nothing more than the company of people, and [absolutely] loves to cuddle,” the site said. “She would like an adopter that can be home with her often and give her all the attention she deserves!”

The ARL said the other dog that was found with Yennifer is still in foster care and not ready for adoption, despite “making tremendous strides.”

The ARL Law Enforcement and Avon Police are continuing to “jointly investigate this case of cruelty and abandonment,” the statement said. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170 x110, cruelty@arlboston.org, or Avon Police at 508-583-6677.





Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.