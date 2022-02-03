Andy the plow driver gets ‘snow-fficial’ honor from Thomas’ English Muffins

The breakfast brand has deemed him the “Official Snowplow of Thomas’ English Muffins,” with the company promising that Boston will receive free English Muffins for the “next wicked snowstorm to keep everyone warm and toasty,” a spokesperson said.

Now Andy Barr, affectionately known as “Andy the plow guy” online, has the credentials to prove it: a “snow-fficial” endorsement from Thomas’ English Muffins.

With his quintessential Boston accent and no-nonsense advice, a local snowplow driver entered the unofficial Massachusetts Hall of Fame during the nor’easter last weekend.

Barr’s moment of fame began during Saturday’s storm about the plowing conditions.

“It’s real easy. It’s like bread and butter,” Barr told WBZ reporter Anna Meiler as he worked to clear the streets. “It’s like a Thomas’ English muffin with some jam: spreads nice and gets all the nooks and crannies. It’s powder. It’s easy.”

Advertisement

No stranger to the task, Barr said he loves being out in wintry conditions to assist with snow removal and has over three decades worth of experience to his name. “I’ve been doing it since I was 13, pushing a snowblower around Swampscott,” he added.

When asked on Saturday what he would impress upon people to get them to stay home during the storm, Barr stated matter-of-factly: “If you don’t have to go out, why would you be out?”

“You should be sitting on the couch watching TV, watching the Sopranos, or a movie, or something,” he added. He then casually popped a cigar in his mouth and drove off.

His assessment of the snow and candid guidance quickly went viral — and was even discussed on late-night shows, with Trevor Noah declaring him the “hero of the bomb cyclone.”

Thomas’ English Muffins said more details about the giveaway would be provided upon the next storm’s arrival.

Advertisement





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.