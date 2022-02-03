Avram Goldberg, former Stop & Shop chairman who forged a unique approach, dies at 92

“It’s kind of an old story by now,” he told the Globe in 1982. “Not news.”

At one point in the dual rise of Avram and Carol Goldberg through the Stop & Shop ranks — when he was president and chief executive and she was named vice president and chief operating officer — he tried to downplay their unusual situation.

The career of Mr. Goldberg, who was 92 when he died in his Mashpee home Sunday of bacterial pneumonia, was unique in many ways, not least the newsworthiness of being half of a spouse-spouse team that worked well together while leading a major corporation through years of growth.

“Carol and I have learned a lot from each other and have grown in the business,” he said in a 1974 Globe interview. “When we first started out, she was always more courageous than I, more willing to jump in and do battle right away. I was the cautious one, probably too much so. I’d be more calculating and wait for the right time to bring out my ideas.”

By that point, he added, the two had “met each other somewhere in the middle.”

A prominent business executive in Greater Boston for decades, Mr. Goldberg was with Stop & Shop for more than three decades, then founded the Avcar Group consulting firm with Carol — “if you break the code, you get one free hour of consulting,” he wrote of the firm’s name in the 40th anniversary report of his Harvard University class.

Among his many civic activities, Mr. Goldberg was a fellow of Brandeis University and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, yet “he lived for his family,” said his daughter, Deborah Goldberg, the Massachusetts state treasurer.

“Oftentimes, successful, brilliant, powerful men don’t have the soft side of being loving, caring, compassionate,” she said. “All of those words are Avram Goldberg.”

With his wife, Carol, Mr. Goldberg tried to set an example for others to follow, through their ability to work closely together at the top executive levels of a large company, and through their philanthropic and civic activities.

“They’ve been active, engaged citizens and supportive of so many institutions throughout Boston,” said Lawrence Bacow, who is Harvard’s president and a former president of Tufts University, from which Carol Goldberg graduated.

“When they gave a major gift to Tufts, it was to support civic engagement,” Bacow said. “I think it speaks volumes that they’ve walked the talk themselves, being active members of the community.”

Though Mr. Goldberg spent time with the most influential members of Greater Boston’s business community, and by extension many of the region’s most powerful politicians, “he was your average guy — straight from the shoulder and straight from the heart and absolutely genuine,” said Paul Kirk, a former Democratic National Committee chairman.

“That characteristic is sometimes too rare and always so welcome,” Kirk said of Mr. Goldberg, who he added was also “a great cheerleader for people he liked and respected.”

At one point while running their Avcar consulting firm, Mr. Goldberg and his wife offered some office space to former lieutenant governor Evelyn Murphy, who was the first woman elected to a statewide office in Massachusetts.

“What an extraordinary intellect this man had,” Murphy said. “Every day when he came into the office, he was engaged in the big stuff and the small things. He wanted to talk about world events and what was going on in politics — and he wanted to talk about the Red Sox.”

Born on Jan. 26, 1930, Avram Jacob Goldberg grew up in Brookline, the son of Lewis Goldberg, a Superior Court judge, and Mildred Levine Goldberg, who was a leader of the New England Region of Hadassah, Youth Aliyah in New England, and other Jewish organizations.

Mr. Goldberg graduated from Boston Latin School in 1947, and was awarded the Franklin Medal, and then went to Harvard College.

He graduated from Harvard in 1951, from Harvard Law School three years later, and was an associate at the law firm Hill, Barlow, Goodale and Wiswall before serving in the Navy as a lieutenant, stationed for part of the time in Newport, R.I., where he taught at the Naval Justice School.

While in high school, Mr. Goldberg met Carol Rabb at a party. They married in 1950, while he was at Harvard and she was at Tufts.

Their careers were equally important, he noted in 1986 for the 35th anniversary report of his Harvard class.

“It has been exciting to be married to someone who is way ahead of her time in the emergence of women as equal partners in our society, and to be part of the process,” he said.

They had lived for many years in Brookline, where he was a member of the town’s redevelopment authority. The couple later moved to the Back Bay and spent time at the family residence in Mashpee as well.

Carol’s family had founded Stop & Shop in 1914. Mr. Goldberg considered continuing his law career after his military service, but after speaking with his father and Carol’s father, Stop & Shop leader Sidney R. Rabb, he decided to join her family’s business.

Mr. Goldberg was already familiar with the entry level jobs with the supermarket chain, having worked during college as a trainee in stores as a “clerk, cashier, meat cutter, etc.,” as he noted on a resume that included his later titles of president, chief executive, and chairman.

After joining Stop & Shop’s real estate division in 1958, he became vice president for real estate, then store operations, then the food division before becoming executive vice president.

Named president and chief operating officer in 1971, he later added chief executive to his title and was elevated to chairman in 1985 when his father-in-law died. At that point, Carol became president of the company. They left the company in 1989.

Their business and personal relationship was one in which “he treated her like a genuine partner and equal,” Murphy said.

“They grew up in an era when men were unquestionably in charge,” she said. “This relationship they forged together, they were so far ahead of where we all are now.”

When the Globe interviewed Mr. Goldberg and his wife in 1974 about their ahead-of-their-time spousal roles at work and at home, Carol said that “Avram and I have always shared household duties and have never assumed roles. Whoever gets home first, cooks.”

Down-to-earth and guided by his parents’ examples of public service and ethics, Mr. Goldberg “was one of the few great persons I knew who was also a good person,” said his son, Joshua.

“That’s so hard, by the way, if you’re great,” he added. “My father was even more decent and good than he was great, and by great I mean accomplished.”

A private service has been held for Mr. Goldberg, who in addition to his wife, daughter, and son, leaves two grandchildren.

“He was my example, and not in the way that made me feel, ‘Oh God, how can I meet the standards of my dad?’ More like that’s something to aspire to if people think, ‘You’re like your dad,’ " Joshua said.

Kirk said Mr. Goldberg’s insistence on treating everyone “with courtesy, warmth, and understanding” set an example for all he met.

“If there were more Av Goldbergs around,” he said, “it would be a better community.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.