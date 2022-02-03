Baker says he has no ‘hurt feelings’ over Tom Brady’s Patriots snub in retirement announcement

Brady had thanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - the team he played his final two seasons for, winning one title - at length in his initial announcement.

“So this will probably be unpopular, but since I’m not running for reelection ,” Baker said, pausing for laughter at the tail end of an infrastructure briefing, when he was asked about Brady’s initial Pats snub. Brady has since paid tribute to the Patriots organization and fans in a number of social media postings .

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday defended former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady when asked about Brady’s initial retirement announcement , which contained no mention of the Pats, the team he spent 20 seasons with, winning six titles along the way.

“When he left [for Tampa], he showered the team, the coaches, the Krafts, and the fan base with adulation and love,” Baker said Thursday of Brady. “And I may be 65, but my memory’s not that broken. I remember everything he said about how much he appreciated all of us here in New England. And I don’t see this thing [about the announcement] the same way a lot of other people do.”

Baker noted that Brady retired a Buc.

So in his retirement announcement, the governor said, “he gave the Tampa Bay Bucs and all of his, sort of, personal trainers and all the rest high fives, and a lot of the same love that he gave us when he left here to go to Tampa Bay.”

Baker also recalled the pre-Brady era of Pats history, which was marked by decades of futility.

“If you grew up as a Boston Patriot fan, going to games at Fenway Park and Harvard Stadium and BU ... it was hard,” Baker said. “I mean, you didn’t win very many games. And the thing I will always take away from Tom Brady, more than anything else, is if you’re a football fan, you had hope that every single Sunday in the fall, you would be in the game and have a chance to win. And more likely than not, your team would be playing in December, January, and February.”

Baker said he’s thankful to TB12.

“I’m incredibly grateful for all of it, and have no hurt feelings, mixed feelings, none of that, about Tom Brady,” Baker said. “He was a real gift to this region if you care about football.”

Calling Brady “truly one of the greatest performers” on any athletic field of play, Baker said he’s “right up there with Bill Russell and Bobby Orr, in terms of where he sits, in sort of the pantheon of high performers.”

