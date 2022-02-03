The Best things to do in Rhode Island Feb. 4-11

So Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, which supposedly means six more weeks of winter — but I heard that a woodchuck in Lincoln Woods just ran behind a tree to eat a leftover hamburger roll, so… guess it depends who you believe. (When Lincoln Larry finds a treat, spring will surely come soon — or is that just something I grew up with?)
Welp, either way, I rounded up some awesome Rhode Island events for this week. Come snow or sun, it’s time for more #FuninThe401. This week’s best times includes sloth yoga, homemade pasta, local beer and puppies.
SLOTH POSE
Do you want to learn some yoga moves? Do you think sloths are adorable? Check this out: Roger William Park Zoo hosts “Stretch then Sloths Yoga” Feb. 5. The title says it all: first you do yoga, then you meet sloths.
BYO mat, mask and water bottle, and beeline to the zoo for a 60-minute yoga class. A certified yoga instructor will guide you through poses “designed to calm your mind and strengthen your body” in a class designed for all fitness levels. After you downward dog, you tour their “Faces of the Rainforest” — which includes, you guessed it, sloths. You’ll also get tea, and a pass to explore the zoo. $40. Class at 8:30 a.m. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Details here.
AND SLOTH VALENTINES
Speaking of those slow-moving sweeties, the zoo is currently hosting a sloth-themed V-Day fundraiser. Donate $15 in honor of your boo — human or animal — and the zoo will send them a Valentine’s Day card. For $75, you can symbolically adopt an animal in their name. (You could be Beany’s dad.) Deadline Feb. 7. Details here.
LOL TIME
Stand-up comic Todd Barry, known for his bone-dry humor, brings his deadpan style to the Greenwich Odeum Feb. 5. Dude’s got quite the resume, including a Netflix special, credits on “The Wrestler,” “Flight of the Concords,” “Sex and the City,” and a ride with Jerry Seinfeld on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” (They got hot dogs in a 1966 MGB Roadster.) $28-35. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.
MAKE-YOUR-OWN PASTA (PLUS BEER)
For pasta fresher than Federal Hill, you gotta make-a your own. Newport Pasta Co. will teach us how to make our own pasta dough and how to cut it into different pasta shapes, in a semi-hands-on workshop at Pawtucket’s Smug Brewing. The price of the ticket includes a beer. #ZitiAndBeer. (Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait.) $26. Feb. 6, noon. At Smug Brewing, 100 Carver St., Pawtucket. 401- 447-7315. Details here.
WINE TASTINGS
Find one to pair with your homemade Italian dinner. Leyden Farm Vineyard & Winery in West Greenwich is open daily for wine tastings from noon to 4 p.m. and for purchases until 5 p.m. #BottleofRed #BottleofWhite 160 Plain Meeting House Road, West Greenwich, 401-392-1133. Details here.
“THE GILDED AGE” REALITY TOUR
If you’re late to the party, get on it: HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” which filmed partly in Newport — and fills the “Downton Abbey”-sized hole in your heart — posts new episodes on Mondays, and the Newport mansions play a starring role. Marble House was featured recently, and Marble House reopens for weekend tours beginning Feb. 5, according to Newport Mansions’ Instagram. The Preservation Society of Newport County offers a few ways you can explore the opulence behind the HBO series. (Oh, and you might spot your cousin or co-worker. They had a local Rhode Island casting call when they filmed last year.) #NewportVibes. Full details here.
GET YOUR STAND UP ON
So what’s the deeeal with Rhode Island? It’s not a road. It’s not an island! *taps mic* Is this thing on? If you’re the funny one in your crew, show us what you got at Comedy Open Mic at Askew on Feb. 8. Bar opens at 6 p.m., the LOLs start at 7 p.m. 150 Chestnut St., Providence. Details here.
PUPPY LOVE
You might just find your new best friend. The Guild Pawtucket hosts “Woof You Be Mine 2022: An Evening of Puppy Love” filled with adorable rescue dogs, craft beer and sweet treats. [Brain melts in sensory overload.] According to their Facebook event: Buppy Pets and Rhode Island Pet Network host their 3rd annual Valentine’s adoption event/ local vendor market at The Guild. Speed date the adoptable pups of Save One Soul Animal Rescue League. #PuppyLove. Free. Feb. 11, 6-9 p.m. 461 Main St., Pawtucket. Details here.
PULLED INTO NAZARETH
…Fans of The Band, you’re already singing the rest of that song in your head. Don’t miss The Weight Band — yes, named after that song — in East Greenwich Feb. 11. Featuring former members of The Band and late legend Levon Helm’s Midnight Ramble Band, The Weight Band is led by Jim Weider, a former member of both. Expect to hear the hits. At the Greenwich Odeum, tickets from $37. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.
“SCHEHERAZADE!”
Classical fans, beeline to The Vets for the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra’s performances of “Scheherazade!” 11 and 12. Led by guest conductor Lina González-Granados, this is the Rhode Orchestra premiere of 19th century Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” According to the Philharmonic’s website, Feb. 11′s performance also includes Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Apu: Tone Poem For Orchestra.” At the Vets, 1 Avenue of the Arts. Tickets from $15. 401-248-7000. See details here.
“AN OCTOROON”
There’s still time to see the critically acclaimed Obie Award Winner “An Octoroon,” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins directed by Joe Wilson, Jr., playing now through Feb. 20 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I.
A timely think-piece on race in America, the play, which premiered in 2014, is a reframing of Dion Boucicault’s 1859 plantation-set “The Octoroon.” Tickets from $49. 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. 401-723-4266. Details here.
Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.
