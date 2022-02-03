The Best things to do in Rhode Island Feb. 4-11

Welp, either way, I rounded up some awesome Rhode Island events for this week. Come snow or sun, it’s time for more #FuninThe401. This week’s best times includes sloth yoga, homemade pasta, local beer and puppies.

So Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, which supposedly means six more weeks of winter — but I heard that a woodchuck in Lincoln Woods just ran behind a tree to eat a leftover hamburger roll, so… guess it depends who you believe. (When Lincoln Larry finds a treat, spring will surely come soon — or is that just something I grew up with?)

Do you want to learn some yoga moves? Do you think sloths are adorable? Check this out: Roger William Park Zoo hosts “Stretch then Sloths Yoga” Feb. 5. The title says it all: first you do yoga, then you meet sloths.

BYO mat, mask and water bottle, and beeline to the zoo for a 60-minute yoga class. A certified yoga instructor will guide you through poses “designed to calm your mind and strengthen your body” in a class designed for all fitness levels. After you downward dog, you tour their “Faces of the Rainforest” — which includes, you guessed it, sloths. You’ll also get tea, and a pass to explore the zoo. $40. Class at 8:30 a.m. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Details here.

AND SLOTH VALENTINES

Speaking of those slow-moving sweeties, the zoo is currently hosting a sloth-themed V-Day fundraiser. Donate $15 in honor of your boo — human or animal — and the zoo will send them a Valentine’s Day card. For $75, you can symbolically adopt an animal in their name. (You could be Beany’s dad.) Deadline Feb. 7. Details here.

LOL TIME

Stand-up comic Todd Barry, known for his bone-dry humor, brings his deadpan style to the Greenwich Odeum Feb. 5. Dude’s got quite the resume, including a Netflix special, credits on “The Wrestler,” “Flight of the Concords,” “Sex and the City,” and a ride with Jerry Seinfeld on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” (They got hot dogs in a 1966 MGB Roadster.) $28-35. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

MAKE-YOUR-OWN PASTA (PLUS BEER)

For pasta fresher than Federal Hill, you gotta make-a your own. Newport Pasta Co. will teach us how to make our own pasta dough and how to cut it into different pasta shapes, in a semi-hands-on workshop at Pawtucket’s Smug Brewing. The price of the ticket includes a beer. #ZitiAndBeer. (Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait.) $26. Feb. 6, noon. At Smug Brewing, 100 Carver St., Pawtucket. 401- 447-7315. Details here.

WINE TASTINGS

Find one to pair with your homemade Italian dinner. Leyden Farm Vineyard & Winery in West Greenwich is open daily for wine tastings from noon to 4 p.m. and for purchases until 5 p.m. #BottleofRed #BottleofWhite 160 Plain Meeting House Road, West Greenwich, 401-392-1133. Details here.

“THE GILDED AGE” REALITY TOUR

If you’re late to the party, get on it: HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” which filmed partly in Newport — and fills the “Downton Abbey”-sized hole in your heart — posts new episodes on Mondays, and the Newport mansions play a starring role. Marble House was featured recently, and Marble House reopens for weekend tours beginning Feb. 5, according to Newport Mansions’ Instagram. The Preservation Society of Newport County offers a few ways you can explore the opulence behind the HBO series. (Oh, and you might spot your cousin or co-worker. They had a local Rhode Island casting call when they filmed last year.) #NewportVibes. Full details here.

GET YOUR STAND UP ON

So what’s the deeeal with Rhode Island? It’s not a road. It’s not an island! *taps mic* Is this thing on? If you’re the funny one in your crew, show us what you got at Comedy Open Mic at Askew on Feb. 8. Bar opens at 6 p.m., the LOLs start at 7 p.m. 150 Chestnut St., Providence. Details here.

PUPPY LOVE

You might just find your new best friend. The Guild Pawtucket hosts “Woof You Be Mine 2022: An Evening of Puppy Love” filled with adorable rescue dogs, craft beer and sweet treats. [Brain melts in sensory overload.] According to their Facebook event: Buppy Pets and Rhode Island Pet Network host their 3rd annual Valentine’s adoption event/ local vendor market at The Guild. Speed date the adoptable pups of Save One Soul Animal Rescue League. #PuppyLove. Free. Feb. 11, 6-9 p.m. 461 Main St., Pawtucket. Details here.

PULLED INTO NAZARETH

…Fans of The Band, you’re already singing the rest of that song in your head. Don’t miss The Weight Band — yes, named after that song — in East Greenwich Feb. 11. Featuring former members of The Band and late legend Levon Helm’s Midnight Ramble Band, The Weight Band is led by Jim Weider, a former member of both. Expect to hear the hits. At the Greenwich Odeum, tickets from $37. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

“SCHEHERAZADE!”

Classical fans, beeline to The Vets for the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra’s performances of “Scheherazade!” 11 and 12. Led by guest conductor Lina González-Granados, this is the Rhode Orchestra premiere of 19th century Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” According to the Philharmonic’s website, Feb. 11′s performance also includes Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Apu: Tone Poem For Orchestra.” At the Vets, 1 Avenue of the Arts. Tickets from $15. 401-248-7000. See details here.

“AN OCTOROON”

There’s still time to see the critically acclaimed Obie Award Winner “An Octoroon,” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins directed by Joe Wilson, Jr., playing now through Feb. 20 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I.

A timely think-piece on race in America, the play, which premiered in 2014, is a reframing of Dion Boucicault’s 1859 plantation-set “The Octoroon.” Tickets from $49. 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. 401-723-4266. Details here.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

