Boston Public Schools closed Friday due to incoming winter weather

Due to inclement weather, “all @BostonSchools buildings will be closed on Friday, February 4 to keep everyone safe,” the message posted to Twitter said.

Boston Public Schools will close Friday because of forecasted freezing rain and sleet, according to a tweet from the school district.

Forecasters were predicting wet weather would move into Massachusetts overnight Thursday and would give way to freezing rain in the Greater Boston area during the morning commute when students would be heading to school. A winter weather advisory will also be in effect in and around Boston on Friday from 1 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“Road crews can’t easily pre-treat when its raining, so roads may quickly get icy before being treated” on Friday, the National Weather Service tweeted. “Expect difficult driving conditions.”

Mayor Michelle Wu had said at a press conference earlier Thursday that she and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius were discussing the weather conditions and possible closure Friday.

The city was able to escape a school closure Monday following last weekend’s snowstorm, but students did get a snow day for a smaller storm and a day off because of “extreme cold weather” in January.

