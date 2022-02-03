Brother of Fall River man fatally shot by police sues DA for release of evidence

Eric P. Mack’s lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court under the Massachusetts Public Records Act and calls for the release to his family of all evidence related to the Nov. 22 death of 30-year-old Anthony Harden, according to court documents.

The brother of a man fatally shot by Fall River police in November has filed a lawsuit on behalf of his family accusing Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s office of withholding information about the investigation that cleared the officer involved.

In late December, Quinn released an 11-page report concluding that the officer who shot Harden twice was justified in using deadly force.

The lawsuit also seeks reimbursement for attorneys’ fees and litigation costs and asks the court to require the DA’s office to waive any public records fees for the evidence and to pay $5,000 in punitive damages to the state’s Public Records Assistance Fund.

Mack, a Fall River resident, said in a statement that his family has requested the evidence three times, but Quinn’s office has refused to release any materials to them.

“We have filed this lawsuit because the basis for the DA’s denials of our requests are disingenuous and in direct violation of the law,” Mack said in the statement.

Quinn released a statement Thursday in response to the lawsuit.

“My heart felt sympathies continue to go out to the family for their loss. However, the evidence is clear that no crime was committed in this case,” he said.

A spokesman for Quinn, Gregg Miliote, said he couldn’t comment on pending litigation. Miliote added that Harden’s family could reapply for the evidence after the investigation officially concludes.

“Our office provided the attorney with a detailed explanation in response to their records request,” Miliote said in a statement. “District Attorney Quinn was in contact with Mr. Harden’s family on several occasions during this investigation. He assisted in getting Mr. Harden’s body released to the family so they could hold a prompt funeral, he updated the family on the status of the investigation and summarized the investigator’s conclusions on the facts of the case prior to the report being publicly disseminated.”

According to Quinn’s report, Harden had a history of assaulting both his wife and his girlfriend, and he had threatened his 5-month-old daughter with a “small sword,” holding the infant hostage during a three-hour-plus standoff with police prior to the November incident.

At the time of his killing, he was under house arrest and was required to wear a GPS bracelet after he was charged with domestic violence, the report said.

Two Fall River officers went to Harden’s home after receiving a new complaint of abuse from Harden’s girlfriend. Inside his bedroom, Harden allegedly pulled out a steak knife and attempted to stab an officer, pinning him to a wall, which led the other officer to shoot Harden, according to the report.

After Harden fell to the floor, police handcuffed him as he lay on his belly, and officers then requested medical assistance, Quinn’s report said.

Mack said Quinn’s office refused to release photos and video recordings of the encounter between police and Harden because doing so “would create an unwanted invasion of privacy.”

“Photographs of the scene of the incident do not implicate the privacy rights of anyone and, therefore, this is an invalid basis to deny our request,” Mack said. “To the extent any privacy rights exist related to my brother’s autopsy photos, as they claim, those privacy rights belong to us — his family. The DA cannot deny us information based upon our privacy rights.”

In a January letter to the family’s lawyer, Howard Friedman, Quinn’s office denied a request from the family for documents, photos, video, and audio recordings in the case, writing that “the investigation has not yet come to an end.”

“While the conclusions are unlikely to change, there are still outstanding tests and technical matters that need to be finalized before the investigation concludes,” the attorney wrote, adding that many of the materials the family sought are exempt from the state public records law.

Miliote said Thursday that no body camera or surveillance video exists in the case.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.