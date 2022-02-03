Captain Cook’s ship HMS Endeavour was found in Newport Harbor. Or was it?

“I am satisfied that this is the final resting place of one of the most important and contentious vessels in Australia’s maritime history,” Kevin Sumption, director and CEO of the Australian National Maritime Museum, said in a news release, accompanied by a website with slick graphics and illustrations of the finding.

Researchers at a maritime museum in Australia say they have finally identified it — a shipwreck site near Goat Island.

PROVDENCE — For centuries, it’s been part of the maritime folklore of Rhode Island, which has more shipwrecks per square mile than any other state: Captain Cook’s ship, the HMS Endeavour, is lying on the muddy depths off Newport.

Researchers in Rhode Island say not so fast.

“The Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM) report that the Endeavour has been identified is premature,” Kathy Abbass, the executive director of the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, said in a separate news release.

Abbass called the announcement “a breach of the contract” between the two groups. Abbass’ group is the lead organization for the study, she said.

While the shipwreck site is “consistent with what might be expected of the Endeavour,” no indisputable data has been found, Abbass said.

The row, as the Brits would call it, is now making headlines from Sydney to London — and also Aquidneck Island.

No wonder: The Endeavour is one of the most iconic ships in maritime history, commanded by one of history’s most iconic explorers. The retrofitted coal ship set sail in 1768 under the command of Lt. James Cook, ostensibly to chart the transit of Venus in Tahiti but also to map the eastern coast of Australia – despite the lack of consent to enter or take possession of Aboriginal lands, the Australian museum noted. It represented Britain’s first contact with Australia, and a signal moment in the history of the empire on which the sun never set.

But questions and mysteries have always remained about the fate of the Endeavour. A 1834 letter published in what was then 5-year-old daily newspaper, The Providence Journal, reported that Cook’s ship was at the bottom of Newport harbor. Others found this scoop hard to believe, because they said it was still at anchor across the pond.

But if it was in the waters off Rhode Island, how had the ship gotten there? Some historical sources claimed the Endeavour was renamed La Liberte and sent whaling under a French flag. In Newport, it simply ran aground.

That narrative changed in 1997, when Australian researchers found clues in a shipping register that Endeavour was renamed not La Liberte, but the Lord Sandwich. La Liberte was a different Cook ship.

After Cook’s voyage to the South Pacific, the Endeavour – much worse for the wear after lengthy voyages – was sold for 645 pounds. The Endeavour/Lord Sandwich was eventually put into service in 1776 for his majesty the king in the Revolutionary War, transporting Hessian troops to the very young United States.

In August 1778, the Lord Sandwich serving as a prison ship for Americans who had been captured by the British in the struggle for Rhode Island and other colonies. But the Brits scuttled it, fearful of the approach of a superior French fleet. Along with the Endeavour, four other vessels — Earl of Orford, Mayflower, Peggy and Yowart — were deliberately sunk to block the French from the northern end of the harbor, the museum said.

"HMS Endeavour off the coast of New Holland," by Samuel Atkins, c. 1794

And that’s where it stayed for the next two and a half centuries. In more recent years researchers have been trying to figure out if the shipwreck site in the area was, in fact, the resting place of the Endeavour. Only 15 percent of it remains. But after years of study, that’s enough to identify it, they say.

The evidence: The details of the shipwreck, including the length of the hull and the construction of the keel, match that of the Endeavour. Also, timber samples “strongly suggest” a vessel built not in America, but in Europe.

The Australian museum said it’s finalizing its report, which will be peer reviewed.

“We look forward to continuing the work in Rhode Island as we move to the next phase,” Sumption said.

Sumption also thanked Abbass, and the museum’s website quotes her extensively. But Abbass herself rejected the finality of the findings, and said that when its work was done, the “legitimate” report would be posted on its own website.

“Meanwhile, RIMAP recognizes the connection between Australian citizens of British descent and the Endeavour,” Abbass said, “but RIMAP’s conclusions will be driven by proper scientific process and not Australian emotions or politics.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.