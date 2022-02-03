City to tackle plight of Black men, boys with new office

Frank Farrow, executive director of Elevate Boston Foundation, a nonprofit assisting local families facing various hardships, will serve as the office’s executive director, the mayor’s office said.

Wu, At-large City Councilor Julia Mejia, former District 7 city councilor Tito Jackson, and other community members will gather at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury at 11:30 a.m. to share plans for the Office for Black Male Advancement, the mayor’s office said in an advisory.

Mayor Michelle Wu will announce a new office Thursday morning aimed at addressing the unique challenges Black men and boys face.

Jackson first introduced legislation in February 2014 calling for the creation of a 21-member panel to advise then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh on issues impacting Boston’s Black and Latino men and boys. The City Council passed the ordinance unanimously, but Walsh vetoed it, saying the commission would “duplicate and complicate efforts that my administration is already engaged in.”

Former acting mayor Kim Janey signed an ordinance last September establishing the city’s first Black Men and Boys Commission.

Wu is expected to also provide an update on the commission at Thursday’s announcement.









Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.