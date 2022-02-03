The COVID-19 spike took its toll on Governor McKee and President Biden

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 724.4 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Thursday! I’m Dan McGowan and I think that “Yellowjackets” will be the next show that I binge-watch. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Vaccinated with two shots: 832,676 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 865

Test-positive rate: 7.7 percent

Currently hospitalized: 351Total deaths: 3,334

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

COVID-19 cases are trending downward in Rhode Island, but the big spike in December and January did a number on both Governor Dan McKee and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings, according to a new poll.

Advertisement

The survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States shows that only 34.2 percent of Rhode Islanders approve of the way McKee is handling the pandemic.

That’s McKee’s lowest approval rating since taking office, and down from 51 percent in November.

The timing of the survey of 367 residents couldn’t have been worse for McKee. It was conducted between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan. 24, 2022, which included 26 of the highest COVID-19 positive case days since the beginning of the pandemic.

Biden’s COVID-19 approval rating was 35.2 percent in Rhode Island, down from 46 percent in November. His national approval rating was 38 percent, according to the survey.

When it comes to New England states, the governors of Vermont (52.8 percent), Connecticut (50.9 percent), Massachusetts (49 percent), New Hampshire (41.8 percent), and Maine (41.2 percent) all have higher COVID-19 approval ratings than McKee.

The consortium, which includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, has now polled residents in every state on what they think of their governors 16 times since April 2020.

Advertisement

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ On this week’s edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast, Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Helena Foulkes about her campaign for governor. Read more.

⚓ Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office has issued administrative subpoenas to the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority and UnitedHealthcare over a data breach that compromised the personal information of 22,000 people. Read more.

⚓ After a four-month public debate over a proposed development project at the foot of the Providence River pedestrian bridge began, Boston-based firm Urbanica was given the green light to begin their project. Read more.

⚓ Former Department of Health director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott on Wednesday announced she won’t run for the 2nd Congressional District seat that US Representative James R. Langevin is leaving. Read more.

Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Stop everything that you’re doing today and read Devra First’s review of the best and worst sugar cereals. Read more.

⚓ Don’t miss my colleague Shirley Leung’s column about the need for more employers to begin to live with COVID-19 not going away. Read more.

⚓ Will Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL bring change to the league’s hiring practices? Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you. Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe. Here’s a special deal for Rhode Island.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Birthdays: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

Advertisement

⚓ The House Finance Committee will get briefed on Governor Dan McKee’s proposed budget this afternoon.

⚓ The state Board of Elections meets at 2 p.m. to discuss the proposed “Let Rhode Island Vote” bill.

⚓ The Providence City Council meets at 6 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

My previous column

What more does Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza have to do to convince state leaders to take the city’s pension problems seriously?

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to for CVS executive Helena Foulkes about her campaign for governor. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to Dan.McGowan@Globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.