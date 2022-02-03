Driver struck by cargo train in Sherborn; pushed 200 feet down tracks

A man driving a pickup truck across railroad tracks was injured after being struck by a low-speed cargo train in Sherborn Wednesday night, police said.
The 29-year-old man was driving a 2017 Chevy Silverado pickup truck through North Main Street crossing — an ungated railroad crossing — at approximately 10:40 p.m. when he was struck by a low-speed cargo train operated by CSX, Sherborn Police Chief Tom Galvin said in a telephone interview.
The train struck the truck on its driver’s side, and Galvin estimated the train was going around 10 m.p.h.
He said two officers, Sergeant David Nulty and Officer John Maguire, heard the incident and responded immediately.
Sherborn Fire said in Facebook post that the vehicle was located “about 200 feet down the tracks.”
The conductors of the train were not injured, but Galvin said the truck driver was “walking and talking at the scene” but still “banged up.” He was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston for treatment.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, police said.
