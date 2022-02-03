Driver struck by cargo train in Sherborn; pushed 200 feet down tracks

A man driving a pickup truck across railroad tracks was injured after being struck by a low-speed cargo train in Sherborn Wednesday night, police said.

The 29-year-old man was driving a 2017 Chevy Silverado pickup truck through North Main Street crossing — an ungated railroad crossing — at approximately 10:40 p.m. when he was struck by a low-speed cargo train operated by CSX, Sherborn Police Chief Tom Galvin said in a telephone interview.

The train struck the truck on its driver’s side, and Galvin estimated the train was going around 10 m.p.h.