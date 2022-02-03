Governor Charlie Baker touts priority projects for new federal infrastructure funds

“It’s going to happen in what I would describe as kind of a series of waves,” he said.

Bridge replacements, transit vehicle electrification, and new bus facilities are among the administration’s top priorities. But how the influx of new funding will impact highly anticipated projects like connecting the MBTA’s Blue and Red Lines, East-West rail, and the redesign of the Mass Pike in Allston is still being determined based on guidance from the federal government, Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday.

The Baker administration Thursday began to outline how Massachusetts will spend an estimated $9.5 billion in federal infrastructure funds over the next five years.

Signed into law by President Joe Biden in November, the federal infrastructure package is expected to deliver $9.5 billion — with billions more in additional grant funding available — to Massachusetts to repair roads and bridges, improve public transportation, address climate change, and make other changes to state infrastructure.

The state already receives millions of dollars of federal funding each year. The federal infrastructure law maintains those funding levels over the next five years and adds to them.

At a news conference at the University of Massachusetts Lowell Thursday, Baker said his administration planned to advance a transportation bond bill in the coming weeks that will include matching funds for the new federal infrastructure money.

The Baker administration committed to use some of the federal funds meant for improving roads and bridges to replace the Rourke Bridge in Lowell, which has been a temporary structure since 1983.

The funding will help advance the improvement and reconstruction of hundreds of roads and bridges, including the Maffa Way/Mystic Avenue Bridges in Boston and Broadway (Route 107) in Chelsea, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The MBTA expects to receive more than half a billion dollars in new funding over the next five years. The agency plans to use the money on station and facility improvements, including new Green Line cars and 80 electric buses, new bus facilities and Red and Orange Line signals.

Baker said he anticipates people across Massachusetts will start to see the impact of the new funding on their roads and transit systems by this summer.

