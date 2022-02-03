Hopkinton police release photos of vehicle possibly connected to hit and run

Police are asking residents who live in the area to check their home security systems for any clues about the crash.

A 31-year-old Burlington man was found injured near 7 East Main St. on Jan. 20 at approximately 3:00 a.m. and was taken to Umass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, the statement said.

Hopkinton police on Thursday released photos of a vehicle they hope to locate as part of an investigation into a hit-and-run last month that injured a man, according to a statement.

“We are asking anyone who lives on East Main Street, Main Street, and West Main Street, that have any home video surveillance footage from January 22nd between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., " to contact police, the statement said.

Surveillance video shows the man, dressed in an orange sweatshirt, walking on the sidewalk. Several cars are visible in the area, but there is no image of the man being struck, police said.

But police have identified a “vehicle of interest,” that appears to be a gray or silver-colored sedan, according to photos released Thursday.

Hopkinton police and State Police are investigating, and now hope home security systems may provide some clues.

“We are hoping members of the public can assist our investigation by providing footage from home surveillance systems that could potentially provide evidence,” police chief Joseph Bennett said in the statement. “We are committed to finding justice and some measure of closure for the victim in this incident, and we ask community members to assist us if they can.”

Anyone with information, or videos, is asked to contact Hopkinton Police Detective Benjamin Stickney at bstickney@hopkintonpd.org or at 508-497-3401 x1273.

A screen capture from surveillance video shows a vehicle of interest in an investigation into a hit-and-run that occurred on East Main Street in Hopkinton on Jan. 22. Hopkinton Police Department

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.