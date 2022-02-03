‘If there’s a definition for a hero, he’s one’: Friend of Boston police officer recalls his devotion to family

“If there’s a definition for a hero, he’s one of those definitions, without a doubt,” said Canton resident Jack Hughes, who lived around the corner from O’Keefe’s sister and who became friends with the officer “when he stepped up to take care of the kids and adopt them.”

A friend of the family of Boston Police Officer John J. O’Keefe, who died early Saturday in Canton in a case that prompted the arrest of his girlfriend , on Thursday recalled him as a “hero” who adopted his niece and nephew following the deaths of his sister and brother-in-law from separate medical conditions in 2014.

O’Keefe, Hughes said, made that choice without any reluctance whatsoever.

“There was no hesitation,” Hughes said. “He changed his life for these two kids. ... He went to another house here in Canton to give them an altogether new start. He was a great father to them, and now these poor kids have lost their third parent.”

The Patriot Ledger reported in 2014 that O’Keefe’s sister, Kristen, died of a brain tumor in November 2013, and that her husband, Stephen, died of a heart attack two months later.

An undated photo of Boston Police Officer John J. O'Keefe, provided by the Police Department. BPD

Hughes’s comments came one day after O’Keefe’s girlfriend, Karen A. Read, 41, was arraigned in Stoughton District Court on charges of manslaughter, leaving the scene after causing personal injury or death, and one misdemeanor, motor vehicle homicide, stemming from O’Keefe’s death. Read, an adjunct professor at Bentley University in Waltham, pleaded not guilty and later posted $50,000 bail.

Prosecutors allege she hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him lying in a snowbank in Canton, where she discovered him bleeding and covered in snow several hours later early Saturday. Her lawyer said after Wednesday’s arraignment that Read had “no criminal intent” and is innocent of the charges.

A police affidavit outlined a night of bar visits Friday that shifted to an after-party at a Canton house where Read dropped off O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the Boston force.

According to the affidavit, Read told a girlfriend she remembered little of the previous night’s alcohol-fueled events the next morning when she frantically began texting and calling O’Keefe to find out why he hadn’t returned to his Canton home.

When Read and two girlfriends found O’Keefe, he was face up and unconscious, according to the affidavit. Read lay on top of him in an attempt to warm his body and administered CPR, the affidavit said.

O’Keefe was pronounced dead hours later at Good Samaritan Hospital.

The cause of death was skull fractures, with hypothermia a contributing factor, prosecutors said.

“Johnny was a good guy,” Hughes said Thursday. “He’d walk across the room just to shake your hand and say hello. Just one of those people who would go out of his way to help you if you needed help.”

O’Keefe’s family had offered similar recollections in a statement released Wednesday by the Boston Police Department.

“John was not only a dedicated police officer, he was an exemplary guardian, son, brother, uncle and friend and we were so fortunate to have him as a part of our lives,” said the O’Keefe family. “When John’s sister passed away, and then her husband did as well a short time later, John welcomed the opportunity to raise his beloved niece and nephew and build a home and a life around their needs.”

The O’Keefe family continued, “People talk about someone who would give you the shirt off their back but that was truly who John was, and it is heartbreaking for us to suddenly be talking about him in the past tense.”

