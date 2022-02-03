A list of Massachusetts school closings

With the latest winter storm set to bring icy conditions, schools around Massachusetts announced closures for Friday.
The storm, which is set to begin overnight Thursday into Friday, will start as rain. But then temperatures will steadily drop, bringing with them ice and potentially hazardous road conditions -- a factor some school districts cited as their primary reason for calling off classes.
Below is a partial list of schools that are closed on Friday.
North
- Beverly
- Chelmsford
- Chelsea
- Danvers
- Dracut
- Everett
- Lowell
- Lynn
- Malden
- Manchester Essex
- North Andover
- Rockport
- Triton Regional School District (Newbury, Rowley, Salisbury)
- Salem
- Somerville
- Stoneham (two-hour delay)
- Swampscott
- Tewksbury
- Tyngsborough
- Winthrop
- Woburn
West
- Ayer-Shirley
- Bellingham
- Belmont
- Concord
- Harvard
- Hudson
- Littleton
- Milford
- Nashoba (Bolton, Stow, Lancaster)
- Shrewsbury
South
- Boston
- Bridgewater-Raynham (early release)
- Brockton
- Cambridge
- Cohasset (early release)
- Duxbury (early release)
- East Bridgewater (early release)
- Hanover (early release)
- Hingham (early release)
- Holbrook (early release)
- Marshfield (early release)
- Pembroke (early release)
- Randolph
- Scituate (early release)
- Silver Lake (Halifax, Kingston, Plympton)