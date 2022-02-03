fb-pixel Skip to main content

A list of Massachusetts school closings

By Globe staffUpdated February 3, 2022, 11 minutes ago
School busJessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

With the latest winter storm set to bring icy conditions, schools around Massachusetts announced closures for Friday.

The storm, which is set to begin overnight Thursday into Friday, will start as rain. But then temperatures will steadily drop, bringing with them ice and potentially hazardous road conditions -- a factor some school districts cited as their primary reason for calling off classes.

Below is a partial list of schools that are closed on Friday.

North

  • Beverly
  • Chelmsford
  • Chelsea
  • Danvers
  • Dracut
  • Everett
  • Lowell
  • Lynn
  • Malden
  • Manchester Essex
  • North Andover
  • Rockport
  • Triton Regional School District (Newbury, Rowley, Salisbury)
  • Salem
  • Somerville
  • Stoneham (two-hour delay)
  • Swampscott
  • Tewksbury
  • Tyngsborough
  • Winthrop
  • Woburn

West

  • Ayer-Shirley
  • Bellingham
  • Belmont
  • Concord
  • Harvard
  • Hudson
  • Littleton
  • Milford
  • Nashoba (Bolton, Stow, Lancaster)
  • Shrewsbury

South

  • Boston
  • Bridgewater-Raynham (early release)
  • Brockton
  • Cambridge
  • Cohasset (early release)
  • Duxbury (early release)
  • East Bridgewater (early release)
  • Hanover (early release)
  • Hingham (early release)
  • Holbrook (early release)
  • Marshfield (early release)
  • Pembroke (early release)
  • Randolph
  • Scituate (early release)
  • Silver Lake (Halifax, Kingston, Plympton)

