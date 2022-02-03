fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mask dispute forces passenger off departing flight at Logan Airport

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated February 3, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Logan International Airport on Christmas Day, 2021. TOPIC: 26loganErin Clark/Globe Staff

A dispute over masks prompted a passenger to exit a departing flight at Logan International Airport before it took off Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, provided information about the dispute in a statement.

“We responded for a dispute between [two] passengers on a departing plane last night,” Procopio said. “The dispute was reported to us as being over mask non-use. A male passenger who was one of those involved was rebooked onto a later flight. No charges filed.”

He said the initial flight where the dispute unfolded was a Delta Airlines flight located at Gate A21. A request for comment was sent Thursday morning to Delta’s public relations team.

Airline passengers have grown testier amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press reported in August that rowdy passengers had racked up a record $1 million in potential fines in 2021. Airlines had reported about 3,900 incidents of unruly passengers as of August, and three-fourths involved refusal to wear a mask, the AP reported at the time, citing the FAA.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available.

