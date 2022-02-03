Mask dispute forces passenger off departing flight at Logan Airport

A dispute over masks prompted a passenger to exit a departing flight at Logan International Airport before it took off Wednesday evening, according to authorities.
David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, provided information about the dispute in a statement.
“We responded for a dispute between [two] passengers on a departing plane last night,” Procopio said. “The dispute was reported to us as being over mask non-use. A male passenger who was one of those involved was rebooked onto a later flight. No charges filed.”
He said the initial flight where the dispute unfolded was a Delta Airlines flight located at Gate A21. A request for comment was sent Thursday morning to Delta’s public relations team.
Airline passengers have grown testier amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Associated Press reported in August that rowdy passengers had racked up a record $1 million in potential fines in 2021. Airlines had reported about 3,900 incidents of unruly passengers as of August, and three-fourths involved refusal to wear a mask, the AP reported at the time, citing the FAA.
