Mask dispute forces passenger off departing flight at Logan Airport

A dispute over masks prompted a passenger to exit a departing flight at Logan International Airport before it took off Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, provided information about the dispute in a statement.

“We responded for a dispute between [two] passengers on a departing plane last night,” Procopio said. “The dispute was reported to us as being over mask non-use. A male passenger who was one of those involved was rebooked onto a later flight. No charges filed.”