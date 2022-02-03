New tower built to improve Boston Fire Department communications

“We’re just very lucky that the city supported the needs of the firefighters,” Joe Brooks, the department’s radio supervisor, said in an interview with the Globe on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, when [the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health] investigates firefighter facilities, line of duty fatalities, often communications is pointed to as weak points in the incident, and we never want to have that happen here or anywhere else.”

A 100-foot tower was completed in Boston last month as part of a multi-year project to overhaul the Boston Fire Department’s communication system, making it easier for first responders to talk with each other during emergencies, fire officials said.

Advertisement

The monopole is located at 59 The Fenway and was built by Industrial Communications in Marshfield, Brooks said. On Wednesday, the department dedicated the new tower to Brooks, a 38-year veteran of the department.

The tower stands about 100 feet tall and is located in Fenway. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The tower is next to Boston’s Fire Alarm Office, or FAO, a building that opened on Dec. 27, 1925. Brooks said all fire dispatch for the city comes out of the FAO, which is also the fire control district hub for 35 cities and town inside of Route 128.

In March, Brooks said the tower will have 29 antennas on top — a significant improvement from the six antennas on the previous 40-year-old tower.

The old tower, he said, was in “danger of just rotting away and falling over,” so it needed to be replaced. But Boston’s rapidly changing skyline was another reason for a need to improve the communications system.

“Every new high-rise causes us issues with communications for blocking signals and things like that,” Brooks said. “Come to 2022 and now we need a lot more receive locations, a lot more transmit locations. And basically, that’s what the project is: just making the fire ground communication much safer for the firefighters.”

Advertisement

Brooks explained that planning for this project started approximately 3 1/2 years ago and is part of a four-year plan to replace the entire radio system, which was built in 1999.

Over the next 2 1/2, Brooks said the department will add additional rooftop receive cites and transmitter facilities across the city. Boston Police will also upgrade its radio system, building a “microwave system that we will be using to connect our equipment back to the dispatch center,” he said.

“It’s actually a good time for the sake of investing in public safety because we’re doing it all together, and we’re sharing a lot of locations and assets,” Brooks said. “So we’re not buying three radio systems for police, fire, and EMS. The vast majority of radio sites will support all three public safety agencies, so there’s a lot of economy there.”

In total, the entire project received $43 million in funding. Forty million dollars came from capital investment from the city, and $3 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant was put toward new portable radios, Brooks said.

One major improvement is an accountability system that is built into the radios, Brooks said. Firefighters can push a button on their radio, which will account for everybody at a fire, he explained. “We can do [roll call] now in two minutes,” he said.

Brooks said in the 2014 blaze on Beacon Street that killed two firefighters, crews had to do a 42-minute voice roll call, which took away critical time.

Advertisement

The nine-alarm blaze tore through a four-story Back Bay apartment building on March 26, 2014, trapping firefighters in the basement amid 45 mile-per-hour gusts of wind. The fire killed Lieutenant Edward J. Walsh and Firefighter Michael Kennedy.

“I never want to hear a firefighter say, ‘Hey, you couldn’t hear me when I was trying to call you,” Brooks said. “Unfortunately, on Beacon Street, that firefighter used his radio right to the very end. We could hear him calling for help — it was tragic, but the damn radio kept working.”

Another significant change that comes with the new system is interoperability with the State Police radio system and a common radio system with other local departments, Brooks said.

He also hopes that the improvement will help eliminate any “dead areas of coverage” but said he didn’t have a specific number of how many there are.

“The city has grown quicker than the radio system,” Brooks said. “So we have some areas of the city [that] have [problems] with hearing firefighters today. They’re noisy because we don’t have a receiver in that neighborhood.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.