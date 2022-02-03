Pauline Hopkins, author and playwright, used fiction to explore justice

In the preface to her first novel, published in 1900, Pauline Hopkins wrote about the importance of telling one’s own story.

“No one will do this for us,” she wrote. “We must ourselves develop the men and women who will faithfully portray the inmost thoughts and feelings of the Negro with all the fire and romance which lie dormant in our history.”

Hopkins, an author and playwright who lived in Cambridge, explored themes of race in society through romance and horror. Her first book, “Contending Forces: A Romance Illustrative of Negro Life North and South,” followed a family after its patriarch announces he will free the people he enslaved. He is murdered, his sons kidnapped, and his white-passing wife, who is biracial, dies by suicide. One son escapes to New England, where the book follows the remainder of his life.

Parts of the book delve into graphic, accurate descriptions of violence and discrimination. Hopkins also used her debut novel to go against stereotypes and to highlight the hard work of upwardly mobile Black people around the turn of the century.

Hopkins, born in Portland, Maine, in 1859, made her living through stenography. She was also a magazine editor and a playwright. Her first play, a musical called “Slaves’ Escape; or, The Underground Railroad,” was produced when she was 20.

She dabbled in mysteries with the short story “Talma Gordon,” about a woman accused of killing her father; and touched on fantasy in “Of One Blood; or, The Hidden Self,” in which a Black medical student is suddenly proclaimed king of a city under a pyramid in Ethiopia. She also wrote political pamphlets and lectures, staying active throughout her life.

Hopkins died in 1930 after a fire in her Cambridge home.

