Photos: Truro house that was on brink of collapse has been moved back to safety

Efforts to move the house back began Wednesday and continued Thursday morning days after a raging nor’easter hit the area over the weekend.

Located on Ballston Beach in Truro, the home at 133 South Pamet Road had been held up on pilings and was left in a precarious position as the grassy dune it sat upon disappeared due to erosion.

The oceanfront home on Cape Cod that was teetering on the brink of destruction has been moved further back to a safer spot, so the structure will survive to see another day.

“They ran out of daylight [Wednesday] night and had to stop,” said Truro Town Manager Darrin K. Tangeman.

Workers were at Ballston Beach in Truro Thursday morning to make sure the home at 133 South Pamet Road was relocated safely. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Truro town officials said the Ballston beach parking lot would be closed from Wednesday through Friday to provide space to stage equipment for the move.

The home at 133 South Pamet Road dates back to the 19th century, but the exact year of construction is unclear (Massachusetts Historical Commission records state that the building was constructed between 1880 and 1890, but Truro assessing records say it was built in 1850). It was originally built as a boathouse for the Pamet Life Saving Station, which had a full time staff that patrolled the beach for wrecks. The building housed rescue boats and eventually converted to a residential cottage after the station closed in the 1940s, according to Massachusetts Historical Commission records.

This isn’t the first time the building has had to relocate due to erosion. According to the Cape Cod Times, the former boathouse was moved in 2015.

Brian Carlstrom, superintendent of Cape Cod National Seashore, said the shoreline is always changing, and structures have to be moved to accommodate coastal erosion.

“It’s a regular occurrence,” he said. “The beach is highly dynamic out here. We’re constantly planning for it and adapting to it. We know we’re losing on average 3 feet per year. One storm can easily be 60 feet or more.”

Carlstrom said coastal erosion has caused many landmarks to be moved. In 1996 two lighthouses — Highland Light in Truro and Nauset Light in Eastham — had to be moved due to coastal erosion. In 2018 Herring Cove North parking lot in Provincetown had to be pushed back 200 feet. And Nauset Light bathhouse had to be rebuilt 200 feet back from where it once stood, he said.

Carlstrom said people need to be careful when venturing out on the beaches, because the faces of dunes can give way with little notice.

“This time of year, when there are large storms rolling in one after the other, dune faces can slough off slowly or in big pieces,” he said. “It’s just as dangerous as the ocean.”

A house on Ballston Beach left in a precarious position was moved Thursday to a temporary location to 127 South Pamet Road. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Carlstrom said there are still concerns about where the home at 133 South Pamet Road will be situated, and Cape Cod National Seashore officials are working with town officials and the property owners through the process of finding a solution.

For now, he is happy that the home was able to be moved safely.

“We’re thrilled they were able to save the structure,” he said.

This house on Ballston Beach in Truro was in danger of collapsing after more erosion ate away at the beach and cliffside dunes. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A house on Ballston Beach was moved in Truro on Thursday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

This is what the home looked like on Jan. 31, when it was still perched on pilings. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

This was the home in 2019. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

The house on the eroding dune photographed from the beach in 2019. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/file





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.