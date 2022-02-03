Retired Warwick firefighter charged with making thousands of violent threats to city officials

PROVIDENCE -- A retired Warwick firefighter is accused of threatening violence and death against city officials, in tens of thousands of messages in emails and online, according to a federal criminal complaint lodged Thursday.
Barry J. LaFleur, 57, of Cranston, who’d served 23 years in the Warwick Fire Department, had made those threats while he was still working for the city and after his retirement, the complaint said.
LaFleur appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond Thursday on the charge of threats to injure the person of another transmitted in interstate or foreign commerce. LaFleur was released on unsecured bond to home detention with electronic GPS monitoring, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, with the assistance of the Rhode Island State Police and the Warwick and Cranston Police Departments.
